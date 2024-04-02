Meghan Markle Squashed Her Chance to Become the 'World's Most Popular Person' by Leaving the Royal Fold
Meghan Markle's time in the U.K. was short-lived, but British-Jamaican socialite Lady Colin Campbell believes the Duchess of Sussex could've been more influential if she stayed in the royal fold.
"She isn’t Kate [Middleton], her personality type is not that of somebody who learns from their mistakes," Colin Campbell told GB News. "She blames everybody else for her errors. She’s not capable of learning a lesson, which is tragic."
"For her personal character and personality flaws, she would have now been the most popular human being on Earth," the author added. “Catherine wouldn’t be. Had she played with a straight bat, she would have knocked Catherine for six. Instead, Catherine has knocked her for a six."
OK! previously reported an expert claimed Meghan and Prince Harry "slammed the breaks" on their "American Royal Family" plot after Kate announced she would undergo "preventative chemotherapy."
"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."
"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.
Aside from the Sussexes' anticipated makeover, Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, before the Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.
Commentator Pandora Forsyth criticized Meghan for the "bizarre” timing of the company's launch, which happened the same day as the Diana Awards, on Thursday, March 14.
“I thought as soon as it happened, surely this would be an event in both of their calendars," Forsyth told GB News. “I would have thought the Diana Award and the Diana Legacy Award would be something that is crossed over. I’m really surprised."
“Harry was involved in this for many years," she added. "It was only a few years ago he was up on stage with William. How times have changed."
Despite the controversy, an insider made it clear that the Suits star spent a siginicant amount of time developing American Riviera Orchard.
“She’s been working on this for over a year and it’s all the things that are close to her heart — all the things she’s passionate about," a source shared.
Another Hollywood source claimed the Duchess of Sussex hopes to develop a platform similar to Goop.
"From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game," an industry insider told an outlet.
"This would not surprise me," a source shared, adding that “she would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting.”