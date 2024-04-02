Meghan Markle Squashed Her Chance to Become the 'World's Most Popular Person' by Leaving the Royal Fold

OK! previously reported an expert claimed Meghan and Prince Harry "slammed the breaks" on their "American Royal Family" plot after Kate announced she would undergo "preventative chemotherapy."

"There isn't anything that the Sussexes are going to be able to do to monetize their connections with the royal family in the future that I can imagine," Richard Fitzwilliams shared. "I would also think that Harry will be pretty devastated by the news of his father's treatment for cancer, and also what's happened to Catherine."

"Remember, their popularity is pretty low on both sides of the Atlantic, if anything else happened that was considered tasteless they would plummet," he continued.