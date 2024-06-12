'A-List Stars Are Dropping Like Flies': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner 'Circle Is Getting Smaller and Smaller'

According to Phil Dampier, the Duke of Sussex cut ties with his pals from the U.K.

“Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends," Dampier shared. “I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll."

“He is dependent on Meghan for his social life and for someone who was used to being one of the lads, as he was in the Army, that must affect his mental health," he added.