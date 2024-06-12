'A-List Stars Are Dropping Like Flies': Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Inner 'Circle Is Getting Smaller and Smaller'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quickly transitioned from being working royals to chasing their dreams in Tinseltown, but it looks like less people want to hang out with them, according to a ex-royal staffer.
“Harry and Meghan’s circle is getting smaller and smaller. I think the A-list stars are dropping like flies," Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell told an outlet. “Some already have done — Oprah no longer seems involved with them and some other celebrities have also dropped them."
“Back in the day, the A-listers were riding on the moment — Harry and Meghan were the most popular couple in the country at one time, when they got married, but there’s since been a decline," he continued.
According to Phil Dampier, the Duke of Sussex cut ties with his pals from the U.K.
“Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends," Dampier shared. “I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind within Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll."
“He is dependent on Meghan for his social life and for someone who was used to being one of the lads, as he was in the Army, that must affect his mental health," he added.
OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl discussed Harry's new reality in California after he skipped Hugh Grosvenor's wedding.
"Harry's living a wonderful life and a life he's always wanted to live," Nicholl told Kinsey Schofield on her "Kinsey Scholfield Unfiltered" podcast. "And I thought that's really wonderful to hear — really pleased to hear that — but I'm sure there must be moments like this when he would have just got on a plane, with or without Meghan, and come over for a big society wedding like this if he and his brother were actually on talking terms."
According to Tom Quinn, the event was difficult for the veteran.
"It's a situation that an expert says will be leaving Harry feeling overlooked by his friend," Tom Quinn dished. "Harry will be watching Hugh Grosvenor‘s wedding with very mixed feelings."
"Grosvenor’s wedding brought up other sadnesses for Harry — he had hoped to be asked to be best man but now feels that once again he is overlooked in favor of his brother. At every turn, he is made to feel second choice, second best. Always the spare," he added.
Despite the distance between the Sussexes and the Windors, the partners revealed they enjoy being based on the West Coast.
"We’re just doing great. And happy to be watching our family grow up and evolve. Of course, I'm happy. We're really happy," Meghan told an outlet.
"You know what Africa means to me over the years. It is a very, very special place, and to be able to include Nigeria now [in the Invictus Games], I’m very happy," Harry noted. "That experience of knowing what life, post-injury, is like gives people so much hope. And hope, hope, hope is a huge part of this."