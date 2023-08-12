Star of the Show! Prince Louis' Funniest Faces at the Royal Family's Biggest Events
Royal comedian!
The youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, 5, has always shocked audiences with his adorable and hilarious faces he puts on for the family's many observers. From King Charles' Trooping the Colour to the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the little one has stolen the show at many important and traditional events with his antics.
Scroll through the gallery to see Prince Louis' funniest faces!
On June 17, at his grandfather's Trooping the Colour, the youngster caught the paparazzi's eye while on the balcony following the brood's parade through London. There, while standing in front of his mother and in front of the crowd of thousands, the little royal seemingly held his hands out cranking some imaginary handlebars as he scrunched his face.
He later covered his ears with both hands as the festivities continued. This was not the only royal tradition in which Louis has made himself a spectacle.
At King Charles' coronation, the second son of William was spotted yawning during the ceremony and was later taken from the celebration by a nanny, due to his behavior.
As OK! previously reported, Kate and William seem to play favorites when it comes to disciplining their kids.
"William and Kate are easier on Louis because he's the baby of the family," the source spilled about the Prince and Princess of Wales's youngest. "They don't want to break his little spirit."
- Prince William Wants to Keep Prince George 'Close' to His Siblings After Prince Harry and Andrew Dysfunction
- Kate Middleton Needs to Take ‘Secret Outings’ Without Prince William to ‘Nourish Her Inner Life’
- Kate Middleton Had to Notify Queen Elizabeth II After Prince George Was Born Before Her Own Family
"Louis is quite a handful," they added of the great grandson of Queen Elizabeth, who also caused a scene at her Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.
"William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster," the insider continued.
"They are like other parents with young children in this way," the source confessed. "It does make them more relatable to the public."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Luckily, the parents-of-three have Prince George and Princess Charlotte to help them keep their brother in line.
"They gently admonish him when he gets out of hand because he's got to learn," the insider spilled. "William and Kate know the day will come and making faces won't be 'cute.' Hopefully, Louis will grow out of it."