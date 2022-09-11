Out Of The Mouth Of Babes! Prince Louis' Adorable Reaction To Queen Elizabeth II's Death Revealed

"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," William wrote in a statement published on Saturday, September 10. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."

"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he continued. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."

The Queen's funeral will be at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19.