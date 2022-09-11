Out Of The Mouth Of Babes! Prince Louis' Adorable Reaction To Queen Elizabeth II's Death Revealed
Kids say the sweetest things! As Kate Middleton and Prince William greeted a crowd of mourners outside of Windsor Castle on Saturday, September 10, an onlooker overheard an adorable story of how 4-year-old Prince Louis reacted to the news of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
Journalist Robert Jobson shared the interaction via Twitter, explaining that 28-year-old Banita Ranow heard Kate explain to a group of kids what had happened.
"She said Kate told the children: 'Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now,'" the tweet read.
William and Kate — who have been newly dubbed the Prince and Princess of Wales by Prince Charles — were joined on the outing by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with a source spilling the father-of-three invited his brother and sister-in-law as a last minute peace offering.
Noted a royal source, "[It was] an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time."
"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially," a second source added. "And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."
Earlier that day, William took to his and Kate's joint Twitter account to share a touching tribute to his late grandmother.
"On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth was absolute," William wrote in a statement published on Saturday, September 10. "So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign."
"My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love," he continued. "All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be a testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen."
The Queen's funeral will be at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19.