Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source.
When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be going to Balmoral together, panic broke out within the palace.
A source spilled that as a compromise, it was agreed that Kate would stay home at Windsor, and this would be used as an excuse to convince Harry not to bring Meghan. "Harry would have exploded it Kate had been invited and Meghan wasn’t," added the source.
As OK! previously reported, the story given to the public was that Kate elected to stay behind in England to tend to her and William's three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
"The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school," a representative for Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time.
The kids had their first full day at Lambrook School in Windsor on Thursday, September 8, following a short preview day on Wednesday, September 7.
Buckingham Palace released a concerning health update prompting several of the Royal family members to drop their daily duties and rush to be with the Queen. However, shortly after Meghan and Harry's rep released the statement confirming they would be going to visit the ailing monarch, it was confirmed that the Suits actress would no longer be traveling with her husband and would be staying behind in England.
Unfortunately, Harry did not arrive in time to say his goodbyes to his beloved grandmother before she passed away. Her death was announced at 6:30 P.M. local time, but the Duke of Sussex's flight reportedly did not touch down in Scotland until roughly 15 minutes later.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement shared that evening. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."