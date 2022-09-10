King Charles III Told Prince Harry It Wouldn't Be 'Appropriate' For Meghan Markle To Visit Ailing Queen At Balmoral

As OK! previously reported, when Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson initially put out the statement that they would both be visiting the Queen in her fragile state, the palace was reportedly worked up into a frenzy trying to find a way to keep the mother-of-two from going on the trip.

According to an insider, it was later agreed that Kate would also not be in attendance as an excuse to convince Harry not to bring Meghan, as the Duke of Sussex "would have exploded it Kate had been invited and Meghan wasn’t."

The Queen's death was announced at 6:30 P.M. local time on Thursday, September 8. She died at the age of 96, following 70 years on the throne.