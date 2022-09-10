King Charles III Told Prince Harry It Wouldn't Be 'Appropriate' For Meghan Markle To Visit Ailing Queen At Balmoral
As it's been revealed that Meghan Markle purposely wasn't invited to visit Queen Elizabeth II's deathbed in her final hours, new sources claim that it was King Charles III himself that warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife on his trip to Scotland.
"Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," a source explained of the somber decision.
"It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family," the source added, further noting that "Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."
Unfortunately, the delays involved with changing his travel plans caused Harry to arrive at his beloved grandmother's Balmoral home over an hour after she had already passed away.
"He barely moved for the whole hour-long flight and was obviously reflecting on his beloved grandmother," a fellow passenger shared in a recent interview. "It was so sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope the Queen’s death will help them heal their rifts."
As OK! previously reported, when Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson initially put out the statement that they would both be visiting the Queen in her fragile state, the palace was reportedly worked up into a frenzy trying to find a way to keep the mother-of-two from going on the trip.
According to an insider, it was later agreed that Kate would also not be in attendance as an excuse to convince Harry not to bring Meghan, as the Duke of Sussex "would have exploded it Kate had been invited and Meghan wasn’t."
The Queen's death was announced at 6:30 P.M. local time on Thursday, September 8. She died at the age of 96, following 70 years on the throne.