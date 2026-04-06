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Prince William Appeared 'Anxious' During Easter Walkabout Amid 'Dark Shadow' of Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein Scandal, Body Language Expert Reveals

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Source: MEGA

Prince William appeared 'anxious' during Easter amid ex-Prince Andrew's recent scandals.

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April 6 2026, Published 1:09 p.m. ET

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Prince William and the rest of the royal family attended Easter church service at Windsor Castle on April 5, where the future king seemed "anxious" during the otherwise joyous spring event.

Body language expert Judi James shared her insight into how the Prince of Wales' behavior came off during their annual holiday walkabout as former Prince Andrew's scandals continue to haunt The Firm.

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image of Wales family
Source: MEGA

The Wales family appeared at Easter following a two-year absence.

"It was only William showing a subtle tell of any anxiety with a gesture he shares ironically with his brother when they are under scrutiny or pressure which is the hand placed over the stomach in a self-sooth barrier ritual,” James told The Mirror on Monday, April 6.

The Duke of Cambridge, 43, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, stepped out for the church mass alongside other members of the Windsor clan.

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The York Family Was Not Invited to Easter Mass

image of prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William's body language helped 'soft launch the newly pruned royal firm,' the expert said.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, as well as his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were not in attendance on Sunday.

"This was a very important body language narrative during their Easter soft launch of the newly pruned royal firm,” James added. “The focus needed to be on attendees rather than any dark shadows left from those who were missing.”

Kate, 44, and William arrived in an “independent royal huddle, with other family members like Princess Anne and Prince Edward mingling together behind," she divulged.

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Princess Charlotte Took the Lead During the Holiday Event

image of princess Charlotte
Source: MEGA

Princess Charlotte took on a more active royal on Easter Sunday.

James also noted how Charlotte, 10, seemed to take charge during the event by "leading the group" into the church.

"She's taking on the more active, high-profile royal role, [by] voluntarily waving and smiling at the crowds of her own volition," James said, adding the Duchess of Cambridge even "mirrored" her daughter by giving the public a brief wave.

“Charlotte even showed signs of a desire to protect and support her siblings, turning back with a proud regal smile to check on Louis as she led her family towards the chapel," the expert said.

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Prince Andrew was arrested due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As for Andrew, he was arrested on February 19 at his new home on the Sandringham Estate due to his ties to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The Royal Navy veteran was apprehended on allegations of sending the financier details of his travels while serving as the U.K.'s trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

King Charles also stripped away his brother's royal titles and evicted him from his longtime Royal Lodge home last October.

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