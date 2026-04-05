EXCLUSIVE Prince William and King Charles 'Seething and Frustrated' Over Complexity of Kicking Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Out of Line of Succession Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles are 'frustrated' over the complexity of removing ex-Prince Andrew from the line of succession. Aaron Tinney April 5 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles are 'frustrated' with ex-Prince Andrew.

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The issue is further complicated by the 1701 Act of Settlement, which guarantees succession rights to descendants of the Electress Sophia of Hanover, as well as the Statute of Westminster 1931 – which requires agreement from all 15 Commonwealth realms for any changes to succession laws. A senior royal source told us: "There is a palpable sense William and Charles are seething and frustrated behind the scenes over the labyrinthine complications stopping Andrew being axed from the line of succession, because while the public mood is clear, the legal reality is just proving far too extraordinarily difficult to navigate."

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Source: MEGA Charles previously stripped Andrew of his HRH style and royal titles.

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The source added: "They would love to see swift action, but the system itself is so complex that even beginning that process raises questions that do not have straightforward answers." Charles previously stripped Andrew of his HRH style and royal titles, but his position in the line of succession remains unchanged. According to insiders, discussions have centered on whether removing Andrew would require legislative action affecting only him or extending to his immediate family, further complicating the process.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's royal titles was removed after the Epstein fallout.

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A parliamentary source said: "There is ongoing work to understand whether it is even feasible to remove him as an individual without triggering wider constitutional consequences. That uncertainty is part of what is fueling the frustration at the highest levels. But it is not simply a matter of political will – it is about untangling centuries of legal precedent." Public opinion has shifted sharply against Andrew. A recent YouGov poll found 82 percent of Britons support removing him from the line of succession, with only 6 percent opposed. Constitutional experts have warned that any attempt to alter the line of succession would have far-reaching implications. One scholar said: "This is not simply a domestic issue – it would require coordinated legislative changes across multiple independent nations. In practical terms, it risks becoming what many have described as a global mess." A second source said: "That is at the heart of why William and Charles are so angry – they are confronted with a situation where the desire for change collides with a constitutional framework that is incredibly rigid."

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Source: MEGA A majority of Britons support removing ex-Prince Andrew from the line of succession.