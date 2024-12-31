Prince William Called a Protection Officer After Kate Middleton Said She 'Lost' Her Family During Annual Christmas Walk
Prince William focused on keeping Kate Middleton safe during the royal family's Christmas walk at Sandringham.
While meeting with fans, Kate joked, “I think I’ve lost my family," despite the Prince of Wales seemingly kept an eye on the Princess of Wales during the public event.
According to a report, William contacted a protection officer to look after Kate when he noticed she had fallen behind while chatting with civilians.
The holiday event was Kate's first Christmas celebration since announcing she is cancer-free and excited bystanders were happy to see the princess return to duties.
OK! previously reported Kate discussed her condition during the public appearance.
“I started my career in the Macmillan cancer unit, and I just wanted to say, you’re an inspiration to all the patients,” Rachel Anvil, who works at Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital, told Kate in a video.
“Thank you, honestly,” the princess replied, appearing touched by Anvil's comment. “The amount of people who have written this year is extraordinary and I think cancer just really does resonate with so many families.”
Anvil told Kate that “having someone so influential actually share their story” was powerful for people to see.
“People like you are doing all the hard work out there," Kate shared. “I’m hugely grateful."
“We’re all behind you, never forget that,” Anvil's mother, Karen, told the princess.
Kate and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and the royals both chose to notify the public about their conditions. Although Charles is still undergoing treatment, Kate announced in September she is in remission.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared to Instagram and X. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
William supported Kate throughout her health battle, and the duo continues to prioritize her well-being.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Hello! reported that William called a protection officer.