Prince Harry Is 'Feeling Some Regret' After Trooping the Colour Snub
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't invited to Trooping the Colour, and their absence was noticeable as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Queen Camilla presented a united front amid the family's health crises.
“I think when it comes to military matters Harry has always taken an interest,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet. “I think that he does unquestionably view the way the break has occurred with the royal family. Which, as I say in my opinion, is the fault of the Sussexes.”
“We know they wanted an apology from the royal family for the way they were treated when they were senior working members of it. They certainly won’t get that. But I do think there will be a certain amount of regret," the expert added. “I would have thought it only natural that he would have had a feeling of some regret [not being at Trooping the Colour].”
Although Fitzwilliams speculated that Harry wanted to be included in the gathering on Saturday, June 15, he believes Meghan was comfortable skipping it.
“I think Meghan would be indifferent to a ceremony like Trooping the Colour quite frankly," he stated.
“I have no idea whether she would or wouldn’t actually watch it, but I don’t think it would mean a great deal to her,” Fitzwilliams added. “If it had done, she would have managed to carve a position within the royal family where she could have been of use.”
Meghan wasn't in the U.K., but the Duchess of Sussex revealed her new American Riviera Orchard jam on the same day as Trooping the Colour. OK! previously reported royal watchers were outraged by the post.
"Try to steal the spotlight from the RF," one critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Yet it is still shocking and disgusting."
"Narcissism at its finest," a second person chimed in.
"No. Meghan can never outshine Princess Kate, not then, now, ever," a third added.
Fans were excited to watch the gathering, as it was Kate's first royal engagement in six months after taking a step back from duties due to her cancer diagnosis.
"I’m looking forward to attending the king’s birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she explained in an official statement," she said in a Friday, June 14, statement.
"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," the mom-of-three continued.
According to experts, Kate was excited to be out and about again.
"And there she is, the Princess of Wales," broadcaster Andrew Pierce observed on GBN. "White shoes, white outfit, fabulous hat. She looks slim, but she's always slim."
"She's always slim, she's always exquisite looking, absolutely beautiful," co-host Ellie Costello observed. "And a Jenny Packham dress. It's a white dress, white shoes, white hat with black detailing on there. And we do believe she's wearing an Irish Guard, the regimental brooch as well, of course."
Pierce replied: "She was wearing white to make sure she's seen. And that was the Queen's maxim, wasn't it? Visibility."
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.