Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Forced to Accept the Royal Family Is 'Very United Without Them'

Royal commentator Jennie Bond hopes the couple will mend things with the royal family so the Sussex kids can learn about their famous relatives.

"Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that," Bond explained.

"I'm sure that, like Harry, she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background," the commentator continued. "I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart. This is not the children's fault or responsibility so let's hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals."