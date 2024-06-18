Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Forced to Accept the Royal Family Is 'Very United Without Them'
The royal family put on a united front at Trooping the Colour — as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who weren't invited to the event, remained in California.
As the Windsors continue to focus on King Charles and Kate Middleton's health, experts urged the Sussexes to accept that the monarchy will keep calm and carry on without them.
"They're going to [have to] sort of realize, if they're going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can't go about trashing them," Russell Myers told Sky News Australia.
"They can't go about making money off their associations with the royal family, hopefully, they'll see that the royal family are very united without them and if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes," the royal expert continued.
Harry and Meghan's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are growing up away from their British roots.
"Meghan does miss some aspects of life in the U.K. and worries that her children will blame her if they never get to see their cousins and feel as adults that they have been deprived of what might have been a fun and meaningful existence in the U.K.," Tom Quinn said.
Royal commentator Jennie Bond hopes the couple will mend things with the royal family so the Sussex kids can learn about their famous relatives.
"Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.' But he hardly knew or met them. How sad… and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that," Bond explained.
"I'm sure that, like Harry, she wants the very best for their children... and that will include an understanding of their background," the commentator continued. "I just hope that by the time Archie and Lili grow up, things will be calmer and the family more united, even if they continue to live thousands of miles apart. This is not the children's fault or responsibility so let's hope the adults can make it a better world for the next generation of royals."
In Harry's 2023 lawsuit against the Home Office, Harry admitted that he wants Lilibet and Archie to know about his native nation.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his December court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
Although Harry lost his fight for security, he claimed he wouldn't travel with his two youngsters unless he knew they would be protected.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he added.
