King Charles 'Desperately Wants' to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children at Balmoral This Summer

Aside from Meghan's concerns about being in England, the Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges.

“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”

“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”