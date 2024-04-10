OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles 'Desperately Wants' to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children at Balmoral This Summer

king charles wants see prince archie princess lilibet summer balmoral
Source: MEGA, NETFLIX
By:

Apr. 10 2024, Updated 11:34 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, Calif., and a royal insider claimed King Charles hopes to spend more time with his American grandchildren this summer.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles wants see prince archie princess lilibet summer balmoral
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are raising their kids in California.

“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry," the insider told an outlet. "He may decide that life is just too short."

“Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion," they added. "If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles wants see prince archie princess lilibet summer balmoral
Source: NETFLIX

Prince Harry said he 'felt forced' to leave the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Charles' first time seeing Lilibet in person was in June of 2022 during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration, and the insider shared that the interaction was emotional for His Majesty.

“It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
king charles wants see prince archie princess lilibet summer balmoral
Source: MEGA

Prince Archie was born in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams thinks Harry won't bring his kids with him to the U.K. during his upcoming May trip.

"Meghan has the say," Fitzwilliams explained to an outlet, adding, "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

Article continues below advertisement
king charles wants see prince archie princess lilibet summer balmoral
Source: MEGA

King Charles didn't meet Princess Lilibet until June of 2022.

MORE ON:
Prince Charles
Article continues below advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to the U.K. since Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and Fitzwilliams credited the Suits star's absence to her low approval rating.

“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” the historian stated.

“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from Meghan's concerns about being in England, the Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges.

“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”

“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the High Court shared their verdict, Harry's legal rep claimed they will "appeal" the decision. Before the judge delivered his ruling, the famous redhead claimed he didn't want to bring his family to England without personnel.

"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.

"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," he admitted. "That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too."

The source spoke to Page Six.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.