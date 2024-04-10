King Charles 'Desperately Wants' to See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children at Balmoral This Summer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Montecito, Calif., and a royal insider claimed King Charles hopes to spend more time with his American grandchildren this summer.
“I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry," the insider told an outlet. "He may decide that life is just too short."
“Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion," they added. "If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit."
Charles' first time seeing Lilibet in person was in June of 2022 during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration, and the insider shared that the interaction was emotional for His Majesty.
“It was a fantastic visit and, of course, the king was delighted to see his grandson and meet his granddaughter for the first time,” the source added.
OK! previously reported royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams thinks Harry won't bring his kids with him to the U.K. during his upcoming May trip.
"Meghan has the say," Fitzwilliams explained to an outlet, adding, "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."
- Will the Invictus Games 'Save' Harry's Reputation? Duke Could Put Royals in 'Difficult' Position If Popular Event Comes to Britain in 2027
- 'Ducking' Prince William at Every Turn: Prince Harry to Skip Major Society Wedding This Summer to Avoid Future King
- Prince William Is in 'Frightening Proximity' to the Throne as King Charles Undergoes Cancer Treatment
The Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to the U.K. since Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and Fitzwilliams credited the Suits star's absence to her low approval rating.
“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this,” the historian stated.
“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years," the commentator added. "On top of that, you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet — who are completely blameless.”
Aside from Meghan's concerns about being in England, the Duke of Sussex lost his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain his security privileges.
“The security would be decided on a case-by-case basis, they would make sure the trip was secure from the point of view of the U.K.,” he continued. “I think security could be used as an excuse not to come though.”
“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” Fitzwilliams said in reference to the couple's 2023 eviction. “Spare and the interviews around it were horrible frankly. She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Shortly after the High Court shared their verdict, Harry's legal rep claimed they will "appeal" the decision. Before the judge delivered his ruling, the famous redhead claimed he didn't want to bring his family to England without personnel.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," he admitted. "That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too."
The source spoke to Page Six.