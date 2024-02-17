Kate Middleton and Prince William's Kids Are 'Doting' on Their Mother as She Recovers From Surgery: 'They’re Going Overboard'
It's been a few weeks since Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery, and it looks like her kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are doing everything in their power to make sure their mom is settled at home.
“They’re all going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable. Their house is filled with Kate’s favorite flowers, comfy blankets and pillows, and her go-to snacks.The family is just incredibly happy to have her back home at Adelaide Cottage," a source dished, adding that their three kiddos are "doting" on Kate, 42.
It seems like George, Charlotte and Louis are putting a smile on their mom's face as she recovers.
"They have been telling Kate stories, bringing tea and making her soup. Charlotte even arranged a spa day,” added the source. “She needs to rest, but Kate doesn’t have the heart to turn them away.”
"It’s been a very challenging time,” the insider added. “She is reading and streaming her guilty-pleasure shows, like Bridgerton and The Kardashians. She’s secretly kind of enjoying the downtime.”
As OK! previously reported, in early January, the palace revealed the mom-of-three underwent a procedure but was doing just fine.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
Not only are the children waiting on their mom, but Prince William is trying to be as helpful as possible.
“William’s taken over the kitchen,” the insider revealed. “He’s quite good at it too. He’s whipping up oatmeal and smoothies and roast chicken. He even made Kate’s favorite curry. William has a new appreciation for everything that Kate does.”
- Why Kate Middleton Didn't Want Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Visit Her in the Hospital After Her Surprising Surgery
- Kate Middleton Is 'Being Very Guarded About Her Condition,' But Royal Is 'Making Good Progress' After Surgery
- Kate Middleton Is in 'Really Good Spirits' After Abdominal Surgery: 'Her Hospital Suite Is Filled With Flowers'
“Being home like this reminds William and Kate of earlier days when things were simpler and they didn’t have such busy schedules,” added another insider. "The focus right now is for Kate to get well so she can be back on her feet and return to royal duties.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Life & Style spoke to the source.