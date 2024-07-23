'Sensitive' Prince William Demands 'Loyalty' From Prince Harry as the Brothers Fail to Reconcile

William prioritizes caring for the Princess of Wales and Charles, as the royal health crises made it easier for the future king to remove Harry from his inner circle.

"It’s just been so much easier for William, facing the pressure of having to cope with his wife’s, as well as his father’s cancer diagnoses, to slam the door on Harry," Andersen claimed. "Queen Elizabeth was able to do it, and the king has shown no interest in making amends with Harry either. If anything, it looks as if the cancer diagnoses have made it easier for William to shut his brother out."

"It’s an awful lot to handle. You really can’t blame him… But the truth is that illness has not brought the brothers together," he noted. "Oddly, it has driven them further apart."