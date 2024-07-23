'Sensitive' Prince William Demands 'Loyalty' From Prince Harry as the Brothers Fail to Reconcile
Prince Harry depicted Prince William as ill-tempered in his memoir, Spare, and the explosive tell-all might've caused irreparable damage to their bond.
The princes haven't been photographed in the same room since King Charles' coronation, but His Majesty and Kate Middleton's ongoing cancer battles could push the siblings to reconcile.
"I have been saying this for months now – William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon," Christopher Andersen told an outlet.
"William not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne," Andersen claimed. "That’s just the kind of person the Prince of Wales is. He has always been brought up to believe, as his father did before him, that if the system is to work at all, he comes first after the king – simple as that."
William prioritizes caring for the Princess of Wales and Charles, as the royal health crises made it easier for the future king to remove Harry from his inner circle.
"It’s just been so much easier for William, facing the pressure of having to cope with his wife’s, as well as his father’s cancer diagnoses, to slam the door on Harry," Andersen claimed. "Queen Elizabeth was able to do it, and the king has shown no interest in making amends with Harry either. If anything, it looks as if the cancer diagnoses have made it easier for William to shut his brother out."
"It’s an awful lot to handle. You really can’t blame him… But the truth is that illness has not brought the brothers together," he noted. "Oddly, it has driven them further apart."
Ingrid Seward branded William as "sensitive."
"His relationship with his brother Harry upsets him more than he would care to admit," Seward stated. "But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."
In the past, the royals argued over the pace of Harry's romance with Meghan Markle, but things worsened once the Duke of Sussex published details about the royal family.
"From William’s perspective, at this moment, where’s the upside to trying to make peace with Harry?" Andersen continued. "It would take a lot of negotiating and compromise to even lay down the hatchet, much less bury it. Both sides would have to find a way to take responsibility and apologize. Ain’t happening anytime soon."
In Harry's book, he admitted to struggling with being the spare to William's heir throughout their childhood.
"It all dates back to when they were children and their great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, had tea with William while Harry sat alone in the corner," Andersen alleged. "By the same token, the boys' granny, Queen Elizabeth II, paid a h--- of a lot more attention to William than she did to Harry."
"So understandably, Harry has always felt dissed, and because he and his brother were in a unique position as Diana's sons — they were treated by their mother as equals — the Spare has never bowed down to William's authority, at least not to the extent that the Prince of Wales wants him to," the commentator continued.
Despite Harry and Meghan losing their HRH status, the Sussexes continue to use their royal distinctions in the U.S.
"The Sussexes still have their titles," Helena Chard explained. "Prince Harry, as well as his children are still in the line of succession. Prince Harry is listed as Counsellor of State. As long as Parliament doesn’t change this, the door is always open for reconciliation between the battling brothers. However, this will not be anytime soon."
Chard and Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.
Seward spoke to The Mirror.