Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tour of Nigeria 'Further Damages' Their Relationship William, Kate and King Charles

"The fact is that Harry and Meghan are cocking a snook at their relatives back in the U.K. and this will further damage relations with William and Kate, and King Charles," Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"When Meghan and Harry were told they could not be part-time working royals it was assumed at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that they would go quietly," the biographer continued. "The Nigeria trip was Meghan and Harry's way of saying, 'We don't need your permission. We will organize our own royal tours.'"