Prince William Is Taking a 'Hands-on Approach' to Parenting as Kate Middleton Recovers From Surgery

According to Robert Hardman, William will take a "hands-on approach" to fatherhood.

“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them," the biographer told GB News. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”

In previous years, senior royals would “leave it all to the nanny," but the duo want to be their children's primary caretakers.