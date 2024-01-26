Prince William Is Taking a 'Hands-on Approach' to Parenting as Kate Middleton Recovers From Surgery
Prince William is expected to take a step back from royal duties and care for Kate Middleton as she recovers from abdominal surgery. Since becoming parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales prioritized being present figures in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' lives.
According to Robert Hardman, William will take a "hands-on approach" to fatherhood.
“We know they are a very tight family unit, and he [William] wants to be there for them," the biographer told GB News. “So much of what they do with those kids is about normalizing life and not making them feel like they are in a special gilded cage.”
In previous years, senior royals would “leave it all to the nanny," but the duo want to be their children's primary caretakers.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes William and Kate are modeling their household around Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.
"The Middletons are a really close family and Carole is a very hands-on grandmother, and I'm sure she will be at the helm. She often picks the kids up," Seward said in an interview.
"Pippa has children of her own now, but I'm sure she will help by offering to have the kids round for tea and that kind of thing," she noted.
As the new Prince of Wales, William's legacy is inclusive of Kate, their youngsters and their well-being.
"William is incredibly supportive as a husband," Seward explained.
"It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well – that certainly wouldn't have happened in the past – but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else," she concluded.
OK! previously reported a source shared William and Kate have an “unwavering commitment to duty," but the pair is “100 percent family first, day job second.”
The future king and queen often attend daytime engagements alongside their little ones, and skip gatherings when it interferes with their offspring's schedule.
“The kids are always at the center of their universe," the insider said. "That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forward."
Aside from her role at home, royal experts believe the public will feel Kate's anticipated absence from the public eye.
"Ever the picture of assurance and health, the Princess of Wales who often waved at the waiting press pack within hours of giving birth, is in hospital," Dr. Tessa Dunlop said in an interview. "The news that Kate has undergone planned abdominal surgery and will remain in the London Clinic for the next couple of weeks has been met with surprise."
When Kate first entered the royal family she was a shy twenty-something, but she has evolved into a powerful and beloved figure within the monarchy.
"Kate is the Windsor's workhorse and show pony, she is their class act and their everyday stalwart," the commentator stated. "She seamlessly and without complaint occupies a unique role as the common touch Queen-in-waiting."
"Effortlessly glamorous, it is easy to forget that this mother-of-three has undergone immense pressure over the last few years with both the death of the late Queen and the departure of Harry and Meghan placing additional responsibilities on her shoulders," Dunlop noted. "The Princess of Wales' operation is a salient reminder of just how valuable she is, not only within her own family but as the House of Windsor's most reliable asset. Here's to a speedy recovery."
