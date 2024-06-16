Kate Middleton Shoots New Picture of Prince William for Father's Day After Photo Fiasco Led to Cancer Diagnosis Reveal
Kate Middleton is better at taking photos than photoshopping them!
On Sunday, June 16, the Princess of Wales shared a snap she took of Prince William alongside Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, in honor of Father’s Day.
The heartwarming image showed the foursome with their arms around each other on the beach, along with the caption, “We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day 💕 G, C & L.”
As OK! previously reported, the sweet memory shot by the mother-of-three came months after Kate edited the photo she posted for U.K. Mother’s Day in March.
After the world speculated something was wrong with the royal due to her photoshopping skills, the brunette beauty, 42, fessed up.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she penned on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C."
Following the photo fiasco, people all over the world wondered, "Where is Kate?"
Eventually, Kate revealed the truth about why she had stepped out of the spotlight for multiple months.
On Friday, March 22, Kate returned to Instagram to open up about her secret health struggle.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she stated. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate confessed, "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."