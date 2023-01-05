King Charles III 'Couldn't Stomach' Meghan Markle 'Grabbing The Limelight,' Prince Harry Declares

"Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him," Harry penned in his memoir, Spare, out Tuesday, January 10. "He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again."

Harry did, however, acknowledge that "Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse,” further explaining, "That was his job. That was the whole deal. We agreed to serve the monarch, go wherever we were sent, do whatever we were told, surrender our autonomy, keep our hands and feet inside the gilded cage at all times, and in exchange the keepers of the cage agreed to feed and clothe us."