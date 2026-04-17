EXCLUSIVE How the Queen Used a Four-Word Quip to Rip Apart Prince Harry's Plan to Quit the Royal Family Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth used a four-word response to Prince Harry leaving royal life. Aaron Tinney April 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA QUeen Elizabeth reportedly had doubts about Prince Harry leaving the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

The move followed their 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle and what had initially appeared to be a warm integration of Meghan into the royal family, with Queen Elizabeth offering public support through shared engagements, patronages, and symbolic gestures such as lending a tiara for the ceremony. However, according to newly resurfaced claims, relations behind the scenes had deteriorated significantly by the time of their departure. A royal source said: "What is increasingly emerging from accounts like this is a far more nuanced picture of the Queen's private mindset than the one the public was accustomed to seeing. She maintained her trademark composure and a sense of steady support in public, but behind the scenes there were clear concerns about the path Harry had chosen. In particular, there was unease about how dramatically his role had shifted away from the responsibilities and sense of duty that had long defined his place within the institution."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth offered public support through shared engagements.

Article continues below advertisement

"The comment attributed to the Queen – referring to him as 'a carer for Archie' – has been widely interpreted as deeply cutting. It suggests she viewed his transition not simply as a personal choice, but as a significant departure from the life of service he had been brought up to uphold. For her, that move toward a more private, domestic existence appears to have been difficult to reconcile, and it underscored a sense that something fundamental had been lost in the process," the source added. The claim originates from Hugo Vickers, who has written extensively about the monarchy. In an extract from his book Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, he writes the late monarch allegedly described Harry as merely "a carer for Archie," a comment he suggests captured her disbelief at her grandson's new role following his move to California. Vickers said the Queen viewed Harry's decision as a profound departure from the expectations of royal service, and one that signaled a fundamental shift in priorities.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth allegedly called Prince Harry 'a carer' for Archie.

Article continues below advertisement

The historian also portrays the later years of her reign as a period marked by strain within the family, with the Sussexes' choices contributing to a broader sense of institutional pressure. Another insider said the timing of key events only deepened those tensions. In March 2021, Harry and Meghan gave a widely watched interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they discussed allegedly harrowing experiences within the royal family. The broadcast aired shortly after Queen Elizabeth's ailing husband, Prince Philip, had undergone a heart procedure, intensifying scrutiny around the couple's decision to speak publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.