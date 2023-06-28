Where's Kate? Prince William Goes Drinking and Dancing With Friends at U.K. Nightclub to Celebrate 41st Birthday
Prince William had a rare fun night out on Friday, June 23, but the only thing more surprising than his appearance at a club was the fact that wife Kate Middleton was nowhere in sight.
According to a report, the father-of-three let loose at KOKO in London, where he danced and sipped on beer alongside longtime friends Guy Pelly and James Meade, both of whom are godparents to his kids.
It's believed the Prince of Wales was celebrating his 41st birthday, which came two days earlier.
Though the night was innocent enough, William came under fire earlier this month when he and Kate attended the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Saif.
"Husbands, do not do this — don’t do this. William told Kate to ‘chop chop’ as she spoke to the bride," Rachel Burchfield explained on an episode of "Podcast Royal."
"First of all, William, you were talking to the bride forever, dude," she continued. "And then Kate gets up there and she’s talking to her for, like, no time at all and then he’s like, ‘Chop chop’ — no!"
Lately, more and more details about the spouses' dynamic have come to light, with royal expert Roya Nikkhah comparing their relationship to that of King Charles and Princess Diana's.
"Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that," she spilled on True Royalty TV. "I have heard him talk about Catherine's work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction."
"The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!" she continued.
