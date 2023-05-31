Prince William 'Slightly Bothered' When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Kate Middleton
Prince William is a doting husband to Kate Middleton, but he does get annoyed with one specific thing when the duo make public appearances.
"Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine's work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction," royal expert Roya Nikkhah said on True Royalty TV.
"The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!" she continued.
Though Kate, 41, married into the royal family, she is one of the reasons the monarchy is in tip-top shape.
"Kate is in such an incredible position because it all rests on her, really," Princess Diana's butler Paul Burrell explained in an interview. "The future rests on Kate and that’s an enormous responsibility, because if she decided that she didn’t want to be a part of her marriage anymore, then I think the royal family would collapse."
"Everything is pinned up by Kate, the future is underpinned by Catherine Middleton and that’s incredible," he continued. "Back in my day, the future seemed to be pinned on Diana Spencer, our future queen. Now we’re looking at another Princess of Wales who is in the same role that Diana had, married to a Prince of Wales and the future of the monarchy is down to her. It’s not an enviable position to be in."
Ever since Queen Elizabeth passed away in 2022, Kate has been stepping up — and people have really taken notice.
"William's years of being mentored by his grandmother and his father have really paid off because the transition to Prince of Wales has been seamless," author Katie Nicholl shared. "Kate has also effortlessly moved into a role with so much weight and history and is already making it her own."