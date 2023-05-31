Prince William 'Slightly Bothered' When He's Cropped Out of Photos With Kate Middleton

Prince William is a doting husband to Kate Middleton, but he does get annoyed with one specific thing when the duo make public appearances.

"Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time. William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine's work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction," royal expert Roya Nikkhah said on True Royalty TV.

"The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos. You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!" she continued.