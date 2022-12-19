Prince William Attends Ex Rose Farquhar's 'Magical' Wedding Solo
Strangers to lovers to friends! Prince William supported his first serious girlfriend on her wedding day this past weekend.
The Prince of Wales stepped out solo to attend the wedding of Rose Farquhar and George Gemmell on Saturday, December 17, at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire.
According to an insider, William, 40, who looked spiffy in a classy black tux with a bowtie, kept a low-profile on his ex's big day, which went off without a hitch — aside from the bride and her father arriving late because their Audi A3 broke down.
"It was a magical winter wedding in the snow," the source shared with a news outlet. "The bride and groom left in a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before leaving in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!"
William and Rose dated in 2000, having first met at the Beaufort Polo Club. Considered to be William's first serious girlfriend, it seems Rose and the royal remained close after they went their separate ways, as she was in attendance at the heir's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.
The father-of-three's outing comes amid growing family tension following the release of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their side of life behind palace walls and their relationships with their royal family members.
The pariahs of the prestigious family didn't hesitate to drag Harry's relatives through the mud, with the red-headed prince even recounting one instance where his older brother allegedly screamed at him during a family meeting.
“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father [King Charles III] say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] quietly sit there and just take it all in," Harry recalled when he tried to sit down with his family to discuss his future as a working royal once he moved to the U.S. with his wife.
Harry and Meghan also accused Buckingham Palace of using the Duchess of Sussex as a scapegoat to divert the press away from negative coverage on the royals.
"You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they would go, 'got to make that go away,'" Meghan explained, with her friend pointing out that The Firm wouldn't care whether the stories they were feeding to the press were true or not.