'Rage, Upset & Resentment': Inside The Royal Family's Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Docuseries

Author Katie Nicholl thinks William will be more "upset" than anything. "[He will feel] very badly betrayed" and "will be taking this very personally," she said, adding the accusations the Sussexes made against him — including that he interfered with Meghan's legal case — are too much for the father-of-three to forget.

"There’s a lot of tension, there’s a lot of upset, there’s a lot of anger and resentment," she expressed. "And any reconciliation is really quite far down the line."

In fact, expert Angela Levin predicted William could ban the California couple from attening the King's coronation. "It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them," she shared. "I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"