Prince William Fearful of Coming Across 'Frivolous With Cash' Despite Cutting Queen Camilla's Sister From Royal Payroll
Prince William wants to show his family — and the world — he's responsible with money, according to an insider.
Recently, the 42-year-old has been taking inventory of the payroll now that he's in charge of the estate.
“William spends a lot of time thinking about how money is being used,” a source dished of the income generated from residential and commercial rents across 20 counties in England. “The last thing he wants to come across as is frivolous with cash.”
Recently, William decided to cut off Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, as an interior design from the Duchy of Cornwall payroll.
"Sources confirmed that Prince William would no longer employ Ms. Elliot, although it was no reflection on her work," The Telegraph reported on July 24.
"During the period to 8th September 2022 the Duchy paid Mrs. Annabel Elliot, the 24th Duke of Cornwall’s sister-in-law, in the normal course of business and on an arm’s length basis £19,625 [25,276.51] for fees and commission and £12,316 [15,862.70] for the purchase of furniture, furnishings and retail stock for the Duchy of Cornwall Holiday accommodation, Duchy offices and Duchy Nursery," the report read about Elliot's prior employment.
"At 31st March 2024, there was £nil (2023: £nil) [nothing] remaining payable to Mrs. Elliot in respect of these," the new annual report, published on July 24, added.
Elsewhere in the report, Prince William's salary was revealed, and in 2023, he made about $30 million.
Meanwhile, William's brother, Prince Harry, is set to receive $8.5 million from his share of the $90 million trust fund his late great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, left before she died in 2002 — and he's not happy about the transaction.
“William and Kate don't trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry's now cashing in on his great-granny's inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," a source told an outlet.
According to the source, Harry “is essentially being rewarded after the terrible treatment he's shown them all” and that it “is just wrong on so many levels."
Since Harry left the family in 2020 to move to the U.S., he's been ostracized from the royals.
“I’m afraid the Queen Mother would have been mightily disappointed to see history repeating itself as Harry fell in love with a divorced American woman and then left royal life and went to live abroad… almost in exile, like her brother-in-law King Edward VIII, who abdicated for the love of Wallis Simpson," Jennie Bond dished.
However, Bond believes the dad-of-two would be appreciative of the gesture from his great-grandmother.
“For most of us, an inheritance of several million pounds would be utterly life-changing.... for Harry and Meghan, it will be a small bonus compared to their commercial earnings," Bond explained.
In Touch spoke to the source.