Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'More Interested in Money' Than Rebuilding Their Relationship With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 9 2024, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. to lead a life of service, but critics believe the duo failed to fulfill their commitment.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are building careers in the U.S.

"Unfortunately, Harry and Meghan do everything that will help them and give them money," Angela Levin told GB News. "They're fantastically interested in money and not actual people."

While the Sussexes are pursuing their careers in the U.S., Prince William is focused on ending homelessness in the U.K. — something Levin applauded the future king for.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is battling cancer.

Harry and William haven't been photographed in the same room since King Charles' coronation, and currently, William is focused on his role and caring for Kate Middleton as she battles cancer.

"We mustn't forget that in 2009, he slept out in the street to see for himself what it was like," the biographer noted referring to William's decades-long commitment to the cause. "And he also helps people who are selling the Big Issue magazine."

"He wants to do this so badly because of his mother. She took them to see people who were homeless," she added.

Source: MEGA

Prince William is committed to ending homelessness in the U.K.

According to Levin, the Sussexes should've followed in the Prince of Wales' footsteps instead of producing tell-all projects.

"This is an example of what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have done when making a TV documentary, going behind the scenes and doing something noble and worthwhile rather than complaining," she shared. "This would be the Prince and Princess of Wales showing that they're making a difference."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hasn't spent time in the U.K. since 2022.

OK! previously reported royal commentator Tom Quinn alluded to the Duchess of Sussex loving the spotlight.

"Of course, with Meghan’s well-publicized determination to be seen as a role model, a champion of the poor and marginalized and of women, a trip to Nigeria was a godsend," Quinn told an outlet. "She was able to meet women’s leadership groups and to make speeches about how pleased she was to discover that she is 43 percent Nigerian."

"The problem as ever with Meghan is that the trip became less and less about Nigeria and its difficulties and more and more about Meghan," the commentator continued. "Much of what Meghan said about being herself 43 percent Nigerian and about how proud she was to be a role model, sounded like humble bragging."

Aside from the positive press she received in Nigeria, Quinn wonders if her feud with her father, Thomas Markle, will impact her public image.

"It’s difficult to see what kind of role model she might be given that her own family is deeply dysfunctional – her relationship with her father and sister has completely broken down and she has no contact at all with her husband’s family," Quinn stated. "Does Meghan mean she wants to be a role model who shows people how to become rich and famous?"

