Cindy Crawford Criticizes Oprah Winfrey for Treating Her Like a 'Child' During 1986 Talk Show Appearance: 'So Not Okay'

Crawford recalled how the media mogul requested that she stand up and show off her body to the audience. "I was like the chattel or a child. Like, be seen and not heard," the runway star admitted of the uncomfortable moment on television.

"When you look at it through today's eyes when Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you're worthy of being here,'" she continued. "In the moment, I didn't recognize it. Only when I look back at it, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. That was so not okay, really.' Especially from Oprah."