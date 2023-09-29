Gayle King 'Surprised and Disappointed' Cindy Crawford Called Out Oprah Winfrey Over Uncomfortable 1986 Interview
Gayle King is a bit puzzled as to why best pal Oprah Winfrey was called out by Cindy Crawford for an interview that took place more than three decades ago.
Crawford made the confession about Winfrey in the new AppleTV+ docuseries The Super Models, which King admitted she hasn't seen yet, though she wants to.
"But I'm surprised and a little disappointed," she said of Crawford's shade. "Because I know Cindy's been on her show many, many, many times and it has always been a pleasant experience, [so] I would hate to think that something that happened years ago [could have bothered her]."
"It's not Oprah's thing to humiliate or make anybody feel badly," King added to a reporter who questioned her about the situation while attending the 2023 Albie Awards in NYC on Thursday, September 28.
"I have to see it," King, 68, noted of the doc, "but, as far as I know, everything is good between Oprah and Cindy."
As OK! reported, the model recently discussed her distaste for her 1986 interview on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where the media mogul, 69, asked the brunette beauty to stand up and show off her figure.
"I was like the chattel or a child," the mom-of-two, 57, recalled of how she felt at the start of her career. "Like, be seen and not heard."
"When you look at it through today's eyes when Oprah's like, 'Stand up and show me your body. Like, show us why you're worthy of being here,'" she continued. "In the moment, I didn't recognize it. Only when I look back at it, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. That was so not okay, really.' Especially from Oprah."
Oprah hasn't responded to the comments.
Elsewhere in the documentary, Crawford got candid on her romance with Richard Gere, 74, who she met when she has just 22.
"In the beginning of a relationship, when you're a young woman, you're like, 'You like baseball? I like baseball. Oh, you're really into Tibetan Buddhism? I might be into that. I’ll try that,'" she shared of their almost 20-year age gap. "You’re willing to kind of mold yourself around whoever you are in love with."
The star noted her career also shifted during their romance, explaining, "He was older, so I just was, like, in a different circle and not doing some of those same fashion-y things anymore."
The pair wed in 1991 but split in 1995. She went on to marry Rande Gerber 61, in 1998, and the pair went on to welcome two kids: daughter Kaia, 22, and son Presley, 24.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to King.