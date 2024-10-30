Prince William Is Still Focused on 'Protecting' Wife Kate Middleton After Her Cancer-Free Announcement
Prince William is continuing to prioritize Kate Middleton's well-being after the princess announced she is in remission, but experts continue to wonder if royal health crises will reunite the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry.
“William started talking about what his mother did with him," royal biographer Angela Levin told GB News. “William is absolutely right. If he is telling the story, to say ‘Harry was there’ is right because he was there."
“It doesn’t mean, ‘I forgive him and I want to be friends again,' I don’t think that is the case at all," Levin said.
William briefly mentioned his brother in his new documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, but Levin believes Kate and The Crown are the Prince of Wales' main priorities.
“He just wanted to say what happened and I don’t think William would want to do that now because he is protecting his wife hugely," the
“She is still not completely OK. She is alright but very careful," Levin noted. "William was absolutely furious with Harry and the best way to deal with that is not to see him.”
OK! previously reported William updated a well-wisher on Kate's health one day after she announced she finished her cancer treatment.
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales said while visiting the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli on Tuesday, September 10.
In Kate's previous social media posts, she shared information about her cancer journey while alone. However, in her video celebrating her remission, Kate highlighted William, their three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — as well as her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate avoided the spotlight for six months, and during her medical leave, she spent quality time with her loved ones.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."