Prince William Recalls Sweet Childhood Memory With Brother Harry Amid Nasty Family Feud
Despite the current drama between them, Prince William still treasures his childhood memories with Prince Harry.
In a preview for the upcoming documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, shared on Saturday, October 26, the Prince of Wales, 42, reflected on past time spent with the estranged royal, 40, and their late mother, Princess Diana.
"My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10," William said of the U.K. charity which helps the homeless. "I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect."
"My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone. I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, if everyone doesn’t have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was,” the father-of-three added. “I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting and that’s when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.”
“You know, when you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don’t really have concept to look elsewhere. It’s when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, ‘Well, I was living on the street last night,’ and you’re like, ‘Woah.’ I remember that happening,'" William remarked.
As the elder sibling readies himself to eventually take the throne, William has reportedly been worried about the Duke of Sussex creating a distraction with their family issues.
- Prince William 'Totally Cut Out' Prince Harry Amid Princess Diana BBC Drama
- Prince William 'Can't Completely Forgive' Prince Harry For 'What He's Done,' Spills Royal Expert
- A Job for Life: King Charles 'Will Not Abdicate' Throne for Prince William Even With 'Grueling' Cancer Treatment Wearing Him Down
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"The problem is they have very much the same problem that I talked about with Princess Diana and [King] Charles, which was known as the upstage problem," royal commentator Tina Brown explained on "The Ankler" podcast. "He does upstage William. There's no doubt about it, you know, on the stage."
“With the media attention, came a lot of jealousy," she claimed of the dynamic between the former couple and now the brothers, who infamously fell out after Harry made shocking claims about William in his book, Spare.
The accusations the father-of-two made about his relatives caused intense harm to the family. "William refuses to communicate with Harry and who can blame him?" royal commentator Lee Cohen noted in a recent interview. "He must acknowledge the harm he caused. But how can you forgive a brother who defames your wife and your father?"