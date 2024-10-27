Prince William Recalls Sweet Childhood Memory With Brother Harry Amid Nasty Family Feud

"My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10," William said of the U.K. charity which helps the homeless. "I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect."

"My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone. I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, if everyone doesn’t have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was,” the father-of-three added. “I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting and that’s when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don’t have the same life as you do.”