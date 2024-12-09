Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Nervous' About Their Future in the U.S. After Donald Trump Gushed Over His 'Great Talk' With Prince William

Trump, who has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes and illegal immigration, publicly threatened to remove Harry from the country if he lied in his immigration application.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the couple is “a little bit nervous” about Trump's upcoming presidency.

“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” he said of Trump’s conversation with William while on GB News. “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare."