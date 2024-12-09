Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Nervous' About Their Future in the U.S. After Donald Trump Gushed Over His 'Great Talk' With Prince William
Donald Trump recently raved about his meeting with Prince William, but their budding relationship could threaten Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lavish lifestyle in California.
Trump dubbed the Prince of Wales “very handsome," adding that they had a “great talk” while attending the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening on Saturday, December 7.
“Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that," Trump shared.
Trump, who has been a vocal critic of the Sussexes and illegal immigration, publicly threatened to remove Harry from the country if he lied in his immigration application.
According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the couple is “a little bit nervous” about Trump's upcoming presidency.
“I very strongly doubt that Harry and Meghan are among the priorities of the president,” he said of Trump’s conversation with William while on GB News. “We know there’s an issue supposedly with what might or might not be on the application form for Prince Harry’s U.S. visa. He mentioned that he’d taken drugs in Spare."
OK! previously reported Trump alluded to wanting to “take action” against Harry if he lied about abusing substances in his visa documents.
“I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me,” Trump told an outlet.
Political commentator Andrew Pierce thinks the real estate tycoon isn't willing to be an ally to the Sussexes despite America's diplomatic ties to the U.K.
“Trump is no friend of Harry or Meghan’s," Pierce said on GB News. “Meghan has also been spectacularly rude about him. Harry has had these visa issues."
“Perhaps that is why Harry has bought a house in Portugal. Just a thought," he added, as the Sussexes reportedly purchased a vacation home in the region.
Regardless of the billionaire's disapproval of the royal rebels, one insider predicts they'll stay in California.
"I don't think Trump getting elected would affect where Meghan or Harry live," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "I don't see them suddenly deciding to leave the country, it will be down to personal reasons if they do."
"It's already been said that they might want to come back to Europe anyway, but I think that's personal reasons and not political reasons," Harrold continued. "I think they'll be in the country they want to be in. It could be Europe so they can be closer to the royal family."
Harry has yet to become a U.S. citizen, but he gushed over the country while in New York for the 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, December 4.
"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here. It's a part of my life that I never thought that I was gonna live," Harry told Andrew Sorkin.
"I feel as though it's the life that my mom wanted for me," he continued. "To be able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. — it's huge. I'm hugely grateful for that."