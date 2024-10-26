Prince William and Kate Middleton Aware King Charles Isn't 'Getting Any Younger' Amid His Cancer Battle: 'Everyone Is Aware His Health Is Failing'
Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for the day when they will become the King and Queen of England amid King Charles' cancer battle, a source claimed.
“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the source noted. “The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead.”
“The reality is they have to prepare themselves for that eventuality and brace themselves to deal with it, both mentally and in practice,” the insider continued of the monarch, 75.
Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, recently went to Australia and Samoa on a royal tour, and though the King stopped his cancer treatment for most of the time, he seemed to be in good health.
Before he left on the getaway, Charles' medical team said they were "happy for [treatment] to be briefly stopped while he is away," a news outlet reported.
Due to the busy schedule, things were shifted to make sure Charles wasn't overwhelmed.
"We've had to, as you would with any visit, think about how you can ensure their Majesty's energies are preserved to be at their best," a rep shared.
"There had been some hope earlier in the year for their Majesties to be able to visit New Zealand," they clarified. "On doctor’s advice, and in close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand governments, that wasn't able to take place. We've had to make some difficult decisions about the programme with the Australian government, about where their Majesties can get to."
As Charles thinks about what the future holds, he "couldn't be happier knowing that his legacy will eventually be taken over by them," an insider said, referring to his eldest son, William, and his wife, Kate, who is currently cancer-free after battling the disease herself this past year.
“They’ll be wonderful monarchs. William has been preparing all his life, but Kate has shown herself to be equally capable,” the palace insider added. “Charles is so happy William chose such a wonderful partner and future queen, it’s a big worry off his mind because he knows the monarchy will be in good hands.”
