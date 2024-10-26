Prince William and Kate Middleton Aware King Charles Isn't 'Getting Any Younger' Amid His Cancer Battle: 'Everyone Is Aware His Health Is Failing'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are preparing for the day when they will become the King and Queen of England amid King Charles' cancer battle, a source claimed.

“It’s not a subject that people really talk about very openly, but everyone is aware that Charles’ health is failing,” the source noted. “The last thing Kate and William want to do is to put a case forward for Charles to abdicate. They want him to go on as long as he physically wants to. But there is that horrible reality of the fact he’s not getting any younger, and his condition means that the time to step up will be sooner rather than later in the years ahead.”