Eerie Prediction: Ex-Royal Butler Predicted King Charles Would Abdicate and Hand Over the Throne to Prince William Before Cancer Diagnosis

Feb. 5 2024, Published 7:14 p.m. ET

Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had officially been diagnosed with cancer on Monday, February 5.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace's statement read. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

butler predicted king charles abdicate throne prince william cancer
Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday, February 5, that the King had been diagnosed with cancer.

This comes after one of Princess Diana's former butlers, Paul Burrell, predicted that Charles would likely give up the throne to Prince William after only 10 years.

"I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan," he told an outlet, speculating that Charles was simply "buying time" before abdicating.

prince harry fly uk king charles unexpected cancer diagnosis
Princess Diana's former butler predicted Charles planned to abdicate the throne.

"I don’t think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it," Burrell added at the time. "

"The queen would never have done that because she came from a different generation, her entire life was molded around being a monarch," the ex royal butler explained. "But the king will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip’s book and say, ‘I’ve done enough’ and want to do things he wants to do."

butler predicted king charles abdicate throne prince william cancer
Burrell claimed Charles would want to see his son crowned before he dies.

"I think the king has a plan for the next eight years, but I believe he will follow suit of the Queen of Denmark, he would want to see his son crowned," he said. "Who wouldn’t want to see their son reach the pinnacle of their career?"

"I think he will work hard for 10 years and then say it’s time for retirement and watch his son blossom," Burrell reiterated.

prince william hopes wales kids know royal life not scary
Kate Middleton and Prince William with their three children.

As OK! previously reported, following the news of King Charles' diagnosis, a reporter confirmed Prince William would possibly be "taking on some of King Charles' duties or representing the king of behalf of him."

However, a separate source dished the Prince of Wales is "not ready" to take over the throne just yet.

"William’s begging his father to remain on the job until nature takes its course," the source noted. "He and Kate want to spend more time raising their three young kids before ascending to the throne."

New York Post reported Burrell's comments.

