Eerie Prediction: Ex-Royal Butler Predicted King Charles Would Abdicate and Hand Over the Throne to Prince William Before Cancer Diagnosis

"I don’t think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it," Burrell added at the time. "

"The queen would never have done that because she came from a different generation, her entire life was molded around being a monarch," the ex royal butler explained. "But the king will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip’s book and say, ‘I’ve done enough’ and want to do things he wants to do."