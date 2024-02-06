Eerie Prediction: Ex-Royal Butler Predicted King Charles Would Abdicate and Hand Over the Throne to Prince William Before Cancer Diagnosis
Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles had officially been diagnosed with cancer on Monday, February 5.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace's statement read. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
This comes after one of Princess Diana's former butlers, Paul Burrell, predicted that Charles would likely give up the throne to Prince William after only 10 years.
"I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan," he told an outlet, speculating that Charles was simply "buying time" before abdicating.
"I don’t think he will want to continue being king when crowned heads of Europe have found that they can hand over to their heirs and see them become monarch and enjoy it," Burrell added at the time. "
"The queen would never have done that because she came from a different generation, her entire life was molded around being a monarch," the ex royal butler explained. "But the king will know exactly what to do and take a page out of Prince Philip’s book and say, ‘I’ve done enough’ and want to do things he wants to do."
- Prince William Will Take Over Some of King Charles' Duties in the Wake of His Majesty's Cancer Diagnosis, Reveals Reporter
- Prince William Is 'Not Ready' to Take Over the Throne as His Father King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Revealed
- King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is a 'Huge Shock' Since His 'Parents Had Long Lives and Relatively Healthy Ones,' Shares His Former Butler
"I think the king has a plan for the next eight years, but I believe he will follow suit of the Queen of Denmark, he would want to see his son crowned," he said. "Who wouldn’t want to see their son reach the pinnacle of their career?"
"I think he will work hard for 10 years and then say it’s time for retirement and watch his son blossom," Burrell reiterated.
As OK! previously reported, following the news of King Charles' diagnosis, a reporter confirmed Prince William would possibly be "taking on some of King Charles' duties or representing the king of behalf of him."
However, a separate source dished the Prince of Wales is "not ready" to take over the throne just yet.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"William’s begging his father to remain on the job until nature takes its course," the source noted. "He and Kate want to spend more time raising their three young kids before ascending to the throne."
New York Post reported Burrell's comments.