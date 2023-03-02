Prince William & King Charles 'Have No Intention' Of Giving Prince Harry 'The Apology He Is Demanding From Them'
It doesn't seem like a reconciliation between Prince Harry and his family will be happening anytime soon.
According to a source, King Charles and Prince William "have no intention" of giving the California transplant, 38, "the apology he is demanding from them" before he figures out if he will be coming over to the U.K. for Charles' coronation.
The insider described the situation as a "toxic stalemate."
"I don’t think Prince William or King Charles will make any special arrangements to have a private discussion with Prince Harry prior to the coronation because the word ‘private’ has become increasingly debatable in the Sussex space," expert Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital.
Schofield also touched upon if Harry will continue to spill secrets about their brood.
"Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Harry intends to add a new chapter to [his memoir] Spare for the paperback print edition," she shared. "What would that content consist of? Perhaps a controversial closed-door conversation with his brother and father prior to one of the most historic events this generation has seen? I think the royal family is smarter than that and focused on the future of the monarchy."
"Harry is under the delusion that he is the only one owed an apology," Schofield continued. "[Prince] William and [his wife] Kate Middleton are owed an apology. Meghan [Markle] and Harry have gone out of their way to tarnish the images of William and Catherine... The Sussexes were free. They found their freedom. Instead of using their freedom to dedicate their lives to service as they promised... they have dedicated their lives to settling old scores."
As OK! previously reported, it doesn't sound like William and Harry will have a conversation if the latter attends the coronation.
"I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologizing and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated," a source spilled. "The relationship isn't even rock bottom now, it's non-existent. And I just don't see, if Harry were to come to the Coronation, how William could even bring himself to look his brother in the face."
Daily Mail spoke with the insider.