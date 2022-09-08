Kate Middleton Staying Home To Care For Her Children While Prince William Rushes To The Queen's Side At Balmoral

"The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school," a representative for Kensington Palace said in a statement on Thursday, September 8.

GRIM: BBC STOPS ALL PROGRAMMING, BROADCASTING ONLY ROLLING COVERAGE OF QUEEN HEALTH CONCERNS

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, had their first official day at Lambrook School, an independent preparatory academy, in Windsor on Thursday after visiting for a preview day on Wednesday, September 7. The palace previously announced they would be switching schools in a press release shared in late August.