Kate Middleton Staying Home To Care For Her Children While Prince William Rushes To The Queen's Side At Balmoral

kate middleton stayed windsor children queen ailing health
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 8 2022, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

Prince William rushed to Queen Elizabeth II's side at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, upon news of her steadily declining health — but Kate Middleton was left behind. The mother-of-three decided it was best to stay in England to watch over their three, young children.

kate middleton stayed windsor children queen ailing health
"The Duchess of Cambridge has remained in Windsor as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school," a representative for Kensington Palace said in a statement on Thursday, September 8.

GRIM: BBC STOPS ALL PROGRAMMING, BROADCASTING ONLY ROLLING COVERAGE OF QUEEN HEALTH CONCERNS

George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, had their first official day at Lambrook School, an independent preparatory academy, in Windsor on Thursday after visiting for a preview day on Wednesday, September 7. The palace previously announced they would be switching schools in a press release shared in late August.

kate middleton stayed windsor children queen ailing health
"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea, where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children that shares a similar ethos and values," Kensington Palace stated on Monday, August 22.

kate middleton stayed windsor children queen ailing health
However, the happy day of new beginnings for the three Royal kids and their parents was interrupted, as Buckingham Palace released a rare health update, sparking concern for the Queen's wellbeing.

QUEEN CANCELS WEEKEND BALMORAL APPEARANCE AT THE LAST MINUTE: INSIDE THE FRESH CONCERNS FOR AGING MONARCH, 96

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace statement read. "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Source: OK!

Upon receiving news of Her Majesty's ailing health, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and William dropped their daily duties and immediately made their way to Balmoral.

Prince Harry also canceled a charity event so that he could be by his beloved grandmother's side, although his wife, Meghan Markle, is no longer believed to have traveled to Scotland with him.

