Shocking Fights: Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Throw Things At Each Other' During 'Terrible' Arguments, Claims Author

By:

Mar. 13 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton always put on a picture perfect united front during royal outings, but author Tom Quinn revealed in his new tome, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, that behind closed doors, the spouses get into heated arguments ever so often.

"Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness. They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other," he spilled to an outlet. "Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

Despite "shouting" and "saying unkind things" to each other, Kate, 41, is always able to refocus and bring them back to a better place.

"Kate is very much the calm one, William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded," he explained. "Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, 'Let’s not stir things up.’"

Despite keeping their issues out of the limelight, the author noted the pair doesn't want to pretend they're "the perfect couple that everyone else should try and emulate," said Quinn. "They want to be seen as an ordinary couple with the same stresses of having children, work and everything else that life brings."

The Prince, 40, and Princess of Wales have partially achieved that due to their hands-on parenting style with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

"I think they are the first generation that you could almost say they’ve broken the mold of this very traditional royal upbringing where you basically pay other people to do all the work, and you only see your children for half an hour a day," said Quinn. "I think they like the idea that they’ve put out, that they want their children to have a more normal childhood because that goes down well with the public."

"On one hand, they want to represent this traditional continuity, this glorious world that the rest of us can look up to," shared the writer. "But on the other hand, they want to be seen as ordinary people just like the rest of us."

Fox News interviewed Quinn about the couple.

