Kate Middleton & Prince William Visit Wales As Source Says They Desperately 'Want To Move On' From Prince Harry Drama

Kate Middleton and Prince William won't let Prince Harry's slander prevent them from fulfilling their duties!

On Tuesday, February 28, the twosome traveled to Wales and visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, where they met with staff and clients while learning about the facility's resources.

As OK! reported, the pair is furious at Harry for shading both of them in his book, but they've yet to publicly comment on the matter.

"So much has been said that at this stage, I think they just want to move on," a source previously spilled to a news outlet of the scenario. "The whole situation is very sad, but it's business as usual."

