Prince William and Kate Middleton Had Top-Secret Meeting With Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Months Before Their Lavish NYC Wedding

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a secret meeting with Kate Middleton and Prince William just before their luxury wedding on Friday, July 3. The songwriter and the football player, both 36, crossed paths with the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, in London, according to a People report.

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The Meeting Occurred in May

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in front of 1,000 guests.

The foursome's get-together allegedly went down in May when Taylor and Travis were vacationing in England. At the time, William apparently discussed being on the Travis' "New Heights" podcast, which the Kansas City Chiefs player hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. The Duke of Cambridge actually wound up making a surprise appearance on the podcast, and the episode was released on July 3 to coincide with the wedding.

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Taylor Swift's friendship goes back over a decade.

“Our guest today is the 6 foot 3' Prince from London, England,” Jason, 38, said on the show “That's right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales,” he continued. “92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!” Jason bellowed.

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Prince William Appeared on Travis Kelce's Podcast Recently

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend Taylor Swift's celebration.

“Let's go!” Jason chimed in. “That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing,” William then laughed. “We had to do it big for you, had to do it big,” Jason said. Back in May, William teased the "Reputation" singer and the athlete's wedding ceremony during a radio interview. When he was asked if he was invited to the 1,000-person nuptials at New York City's Madison Square Garden, he slyly said "no comment." "I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see," he noted.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Did Not Attend the Ceremony

Source: @taylorswift/Instagram Prince William took his two children to see Taylor Swift perform back in June 2024.