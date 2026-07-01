Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding? Everything to Know

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Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Going to Taylor Swift's Wedding?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift previously said 'anyone [she has] ever talked to' would receive an invite to her wedding.

A source previously claimed the "Lover" singer was hoping to welcome the British couple as guests at the nuptials. They continued, "Taylor Swift is one very canny operator — developing her fan base, working incredibly hard writing some of the most popular pop tunes of the last decade, and cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago — a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year." According to the insider, Swift's invitation would be "totally appropriate" considering their decade-long friendship. "Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique," said the source. "She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds." "The situation is simply this — we saw last year just how well her relationship was with not only Prince William but with his children too," the source concluded, referring to Swift's famous backstage interaction with William and his children Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

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Were Prince William and Kate Middleton Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly tie the knot at Madison Square Garden.

William fueled speculation about his and Kate's attendance during an appearance on the U.K. radio show "Heart Breakfast" on May 22. At the time, he requested the radio station to play "Opalite" since Charlotte and Prince Louis are fans of Swift. "We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer," said host Jamie Theakston, while co-host Amanda Holden chimed in, "Oh yes! Have you got an invite?" The future king teased, "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see."

Prince William and Taylor Swift's Friendship Goes Back More Than a Decade

Source: @taylorswift/Instagram Taylor Swift reportedly wanted Prince William and Kate Middleton at her wedding.