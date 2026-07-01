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Will Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend Taylor Swift's Wedding? Everything to Know

will prince william kate middleton attend taylor swift wedding
Source: MEGA

Speculation over whether Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has intensified ahead of the reported nuptials.

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July 1 2026, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

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Will there be royals at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

After the couple announced their engagement in August 2025, the "Love Story" singer revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she would send an invite to "anyone [she has] ever talked to."

With that, the public began speculating whether Prince William and Kate Middleton would be present at the star-studded event.

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Are Prince William and Kate Middleton Going to Taylor Swift's Wedding?

will prince william kate middleton attend taylor swift wedding
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift previously said 'anyone [she has] ever talked to' would receive an invite to her wedding.

A source previously claimed the "Lover" singer was hoping to welcome the British couple as guests at the nuptials.

They continued, "Taylor Swift is one very canny operator — developing her fan base, working incredibly hard writing some of the most popular pop tunes of the last decade, and cementing a good friendship with the future king Prince William over 10 years ago — a relationship that has culminated in private letters, inspirational cards and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year."

According to the insider, Swift's invitation would be "totally appropriate" considering their decade-long friendship.

"Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique," said the source. "She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds."

"The situation is simply this — we saw last year just how well her relationship was with not only Prince William but with his children too," the source concluded, referring to Swift's famous backstage interaction with William and his children Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

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Were Prince William and Kate Middleton Invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?

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will prince william kate middleton attend taylor swift wedding
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will reportedly tie the knot at Madison Square Garden.

William fueled speculation about his and Kate's attendance during an appearance on the U.K. radio show "Heart Breakfast" on May 22. At the time, he requested the radio station to play "Opalite" since Charlotte and Prince Louis are fans of Swift.

"We believe there is a big wedding happening this summer," said host Jamie Theakston, while co-host Amanda Holden chimed in, "Oh yes! Have you got an invite?"

The future king teased, "No comment. I'm hoping and I'm sure there might be an invitation around but we'll see."

Prince William and Taylor Swift's Friendship Goes Back More Than a Decade

will prince william kate middleton attend taylor swift wedding
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

Taylor Swift reportedly wanted Prince William and Kate Middleton at her wedding.

William and Swift quickly bonded when they performed "Livin' on a Prayer" alongside Jon Bon Jovi at the Winter Whites Centrepoint Gala at Kensington Palace in London in 2013.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, Swift and William have remained "good friends" after that night.

The royal prince was also spotted wearing an accessory that looked like Swifties' friendship bracelets during the 2024 Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa.

"[It] a relic if you like from a Taylor Swift concert that my daughter [Charlotte] decided that she wanted to create a bracelet for," he said of the band. "[Charlotte] gave it to me when I came away, so I promised I'd wear it and try not to lose it."

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