Prince William 'Looks After' Kate Middleton During Their Sweet Nighttime Routine
Prince William continues to be protective of his wife, Kate Middleton — so much so, the duo share a sweet nighttime routine once their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, go to sleep.
"William will bring Kate a gin and tonic," a royal insider told an outlet. "They look after each other, but in different ways."
OK! previously reported the Prince of Wales admitted to skipping the 2024 Olympics to protect the Princess of Wales' health.
"No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone’s interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing COVID home," William told Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, who tested positive for the disease during the sporting event.
“But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day," the father-of-three noted.
Kate was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, but she took to social media in September to give a positive update on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Kate has lived under the radar for several months, but she is slowly returning to her role.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
The Wales family was reminded of their priorities after Kate's health scare.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
