Prince William Reveals He Skipped the 2024 Olympics in Paris to Protect Kate Middleton During Her Chemotherapy

Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Prince William cared for Kate Middleton as she battled cancer.

Oct. 4 2024, Updated 3:34 p.m. ET

Prince William was noticeably absent during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but the Prince of Wales revealed he skipped the event to protect Kate Middleton as she underwent cancer treatment.

prince william skipped olympics protect kate middleton chemotherapy
Source: MEGA

Prince William skipped the Olympics to avoid being exposed to COVID-19.

"No I was so keen to come but I have to say after reading someone’s interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn’t want to risk bringing COVID home," William told Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, who tested positive for the infectious disease during the sporting event.

“But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day," the royal noted.

prince william skipped olympics protect kate middleton chemotherapy
Source: MEGA

Prince William juggled royal duties and caring for Kate Middleton as she underwent chemotherapy.

OK! previously reported William made a rare comment on Kate's condition after she announced she is in remission.

"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go," the father-of-three told a well-wisher the day after Kate gave an update on her health.

prince william skipped olympics protect kate middleton chemotherapy
Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Kate Middleton used her medical leave to focus on her health and children.

On Monday, September 9, Kate returned to social media to reveal the new phase of her cancer journey.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

prince william skipped olympics protect kate middleton chemotherapy
Source: @KENSINGTONROYAL/X

Kate Middleton isn't expected to rush back into royal duties.

Kate took six months away from her role, and the princess used her time off to prioritize her recovery and three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Kate completed treatment, but she continues to use her platform to advocate for people battling the condition.

"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.

"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

