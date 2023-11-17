Prince William 'Absolutely F------ Hates' Prince Harry Despite King Charles' Willingness to Forgive Him
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship hasn't improved despite the Duke of Sussex speaking to his father, King Charles, on his birthday. According to a source close to the Prince of Wales, William is angry at his younger sibling due to his profitable tell-all projects.
A publication reported that Charles has a level of "determination to try and reconcile" with Harry, but William's pals noted that the future king has a different stance on their public feud.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the insider told the outlet.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the friend continued.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, the famous redhead referred to the British heir as his "archnemesis," and for William, the duke's words caused immense pain.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."
According to an insider, neither prince is willing to verbally take accountability for their actions.
"Harry is never going to apologize, at least not while he is married to Meghan [Markle], and William is never going to apologize either. So that’s that," they concluded.
OK! previously reported Harry and Meghan called Charles on his birthday, and the moment was a “turning point” for the trio.
“The King was extremely busy but is polite and loves his son and his grandchildren, and not so mean that he would not take a call on his birthday,” a source stated.
For Charles' 75th birthday celebration, a U.K. paper claimed Harry had "turned down" the opportunity to attend, but the Duke of Sussex shut down the assertion.
"In response to U.K. media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday," his rep said in a statement. "It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story."
Royal expert Rebecca English explained the complexities within Harry and Charles' quarrel.
"There is undeniable anger at the anguish the king believes Harry caused the late queen in the last years of her life, not to mention the insults he has heaped upon his own wife Camilla, of whom Charles is understandably protective," the editor wrote.
Charles continues to prioritize the monarchy, but he isn't opposed to the idea of rebuilding things with Harry.
"Charles is a man who notoriously hates confrontation and will never close the door on his younger son. But sticking to his guns, he has rejected Harry’s demands for an 'apology' and put the whole issue to one side for the time being as he concentrates on the business of state," English added.
As Charles and Harry enter a new stage of their bond, some members of William and Harry's circles hope to see them find common ground.
"Everyone wants to see a repair in the rift because it doesn't do anyone any good to have this rift in the heart of the House of Windsor," royal expert Katie Nicholl said in an interview. "I spoke to aides, past and present — including one senior aid who worked with the brothers for a good 10 years, who knows them both and still speaks to them both."
"And he was surprisingly confident that there could be a rapprochement," she concluded.
