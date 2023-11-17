Prince William 'Absolutely F------ Hates' Prince Harry Despite King Charles' Willingness to Forgive Him

In Harry's memoir, Spare, the famous redhead referred to the British heir as his "archnemesis," and for William, the duke's words caused immense pain.

"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the source noted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."

"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers," the confidant questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."