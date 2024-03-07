Prince William Has 'an Olive Branch Out' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Despite Fractured Relationship
Prince William and Prince Harry's bond was greatly impacted by Spare, but Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith revealed that the Prince of Wales isn't opposed to ending their yearslong feud.
"My feeling is that William must be furious now to have suddenly the weight of it all on his head and his shoulders," Goldsmith said on Celebrity Big Brother. "His father, wife, brother. While they try and reshape the royal family and modernize it.”
"He’s done an amazing job in that horrible situation," he added. “He’s always seemed that he’s had an olive branch out for them every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”
OK! previously reported a source close to Harry claimed he contacted the Prince of Wales before his 24-hour trip to the U.K., but the pair didn't get together during his stay.
"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad,” an insider told a publication.
"The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there," author Catherine Mayer added.
Harry's public complaints about royal life painted a negative picture of The Firm and monarchy.
“This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward,” expert Robert Lacey explained.
“Of course, he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen,” Ingrid Seward added. “Families are complicated. They may be a high-profile family, but they still have a lot of the same issues as everyone else.”
Even though the Duchess of Sussex hasn't spent time in England since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, an insider revealed she hopes to mend things with her in-laws after a rough year in Hollywood.
“Meghan doesn't want to go back to acting, but she's terrified that if things are not patched up with the royal family Harry will cease to be a brand asset and brand Sussex will suffer, so she is putting out feelers now that both Kate and Charles are ill," a source told an outlet, referring to Kate and Chares' health challenges.
"Underneath the huge ego, Meghan is actually a kind person and she was shocked by Kate's recent serious operation and Charles' cancer diagnosis," the insider noted.
After Charles was diagnosed with cancer, there were whispers of Harry temporarily rejoining the royal fold, and former butler Grant Harrold pointed out that the prodigal son is still a Windsor by blood.
“It’s difficult to tell, and it’ll be interesting to see what goes on moving forward,” Harrold told an outlet. “Harry is a Counsellor of State, so he is still a very senior member of the royal family, and if the time comes, he would step up if he needs to.”
“While Harry might not be next in line to the throne, he’s not that far down the line of succession, so his importance to the royal family shouldn’t be overlooked,” Harrold said, adding, “I think it’s within all of their benefits to actually resolve these ongoing issues.”