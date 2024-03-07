Prince William Has 'an Olive Branch Out' for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Despite Fractured Relationship

"My feeling is that William must be furious now to have suddenly the weight of it all on his head and his shoulders," Goldsmith said on Celebrity Big Brother. "His father, wife, brother. While they try and reshape the royal family and modernize it.”

"He’s done an amazing job in that horrible situation," he added. “He’s always seemed that he’s had an olive branch out for them every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”