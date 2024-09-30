Prince Harry Is 'Testing the Waters' for a Royal Reconciliation During His London Trip

“When I have spoken to sources close to the Duke of Sussex in recent months, I have seen a noticeable shift in them not talking about family members," royal correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News.

“In fact, when I specifically asked if he will be seeing his brother or father when he was here for his uncle’s funeral, they said, 'We don’t discuss family matters,'" he noted. “It’s very similar to what Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace would say as well."