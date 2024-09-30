Prince Harry Is 'Testing the Waters' for a Royal Reconciliation During His London Trip
Prince Harry returned to London on Monday, September 30, for the WellChild Awards, but royal watchers continue to wonder if he will meet with King Charles during his stay.
“When I have spoken to sources close to the Duke of Sussex in recent months, I have seen a noticeable shift in them not talking about family members," royal correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News.
“In fact, when I specifically asked if he will be seeing his brother or father when he was here for his uncle’s funeral, they said, 'We don’t discuss family matters,'" he noted. “It’s very similar to what Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace would say as well."
Harry isn't expected to see his father, as Charles will be in Scotland celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament on the same day of the duke's gathering.
“It suggests to me there could be some testing the waters, perhaps Harry wanting to try and mend relationships," Walker added. “But of course, the trust was so badly damaged with his memoir, Spare, and the Netflix series."
“I think particularly for Prince William, it’s going to take a lot to reconcile with his brother," he noted.
In August, Harry flew to England for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service, but insiders claimed the Duke of Sussex and William managed to avoid each other during the gathering.
“Unfortunately for Prince Harry, all the speculation and all the questions will be about whether he is meeting his father or the Prince of Wales while he is here," he said of the late September trip.
“Back in August, when he was here for his uncle’s funeral, he did not speak to the Prince of Wales," Walker revealed.
As Harry remains on the outskirts of the monarchy, the famous redhead is attempting to establish himself in the U.S. OK! previously reported royal editor Richard Eden predicted Harry and Meghan Markle would give up on becoming a "power couple" for the sake of their public image.
“When they recorded their first podcast, it was very much them together. It was the pilot episode and that was going to be the pattern: them together," Eden said on the "Palace Confidential" podcast. "We saw that again on the Netflix series, but for whatever reason – whether it's Megan or it's Harry – they’ve decided that's not the way to go.”
Currently, the Duchess of Sussex is focused on the lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and her investment portfolio, while Harry is spending his time highlighting his charitable efforts.
“What Harry seems to be doing is focusing on philanthropy," Eden noted. "His most successful projects, the ones that resonate the most with people are the ones that were set up when he was a working royal – so the Invictus games his patronage of WellChild for example.”
Before Harry left the U.K., the royal was often praised for launching the Invictus Games and working with HIV patients in South Africa.
“We loved him then. He was seen holding African children in his arms, opening hospitals and schools, raising millions and millions for Africa," royal expert Charlotte Griffiths pointed out. "That was ‘Peak Harry,’ and I think he's going through a period of reflection at the moment."