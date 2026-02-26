Prince William Branded as 'Out of Touch' With Gen Z Audiences Amid Disgraced Uncle Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest and Epstein Ties

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Rolled Their Eyes at Prince William's Recent Interview

Source: MEGA One outlet claimed Prince William doesn't connect with a younger demographic.

The Independent discussed the Prince of Wales' recent interview with Radio 1, where he only discussed mental health — not his disgraced uncle's scandals. Some royal fans backed the outlet's opinion, taking to social media to express their own thoughts. “Kate [Middleton] and William on vacation and Charles attending a fashion show while Prince Andrew was being interrogated is not a flex. They’re just showing the world how out of touch they are,” one person penned on X.

Source: MEGA Prince William's recent visit to Saudi Arabia was overshadowed by his uncle.

Someone else chimed in, writing: “Prince William makes a surprise visit on radio 1. Nobody listens to that program anymore its dropped low in ratings but for only people in London. Another out of touch royalty.” However, one royal expert disagreed with the publication's idea. Richard Fitzwilliams gave his two cents to Fox News, noting that William, 43, speaking out about Andrew's arrest is not a good idea.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

“The criticism that he is doing nothing comes from the totally mistaken theory that it would be a good idea that he should be responding to events as they occur. This would be a fatally flawed tactic. He has put out one statement and this was followed by a further statement from the Palace on the same day,” Fitzwilliams said. “This also coincided with the opening day of his official visit to Saudi Arabia, which was overshadowed by the Epstein scandal. This crisis, especially if any video or film footage is found in containers owned by Epstein but reportedly not yet opened, could last for months, perhaps even years,” he continued.

