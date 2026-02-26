or
BREAKING NEWS
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William Branded as 'Out of Touch' With Gen Z Audiences Amid Disgraced Uncle Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest and Epstein Ties

image split of prince Andrew and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William was slammed as being 'out of touch' amid ex-Prince Andrew's arrest and scandals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 26 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Prince William has been labeled as being "out of touch" with Generation Z in a new report by The Independent amid the royal family's recent scandals involving ex-Prince Andrew.

Andrew, 66, was arrested on February 19 due to his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Fans Rolled Their Eyes at Prince William's Recent Interview

image of Prince William
Source: MEGA

One outlet claimed Prince William doesn't connect with a younger demographic.

The Independent discussed the Prince of Wales' recent interview with Radio 1, where he only discussed mental health — not his disgraced uncle's scandals.

Some royal fans backed the outlet's opinion, taking to social media to express their own thoughts.

Kate [Middleton] and William on vacation and Charles attending a fashion show while Prince Andrew was being interrogated is not a flex. They’re just showing the world how out of touch they are,” one person penned on X.

image of Prince William and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William's recent visit to Saudi Arabia was overshadowed by his uncle.

Someone else chimed in, writing: “Prince William makes a surprise visit on radio 1. Nobody listens to that program anymore its dropped low in ratings but for only people in London. Another out of touch royalty.”

However, one royal expert disagreed with the publication's idea.

Richard Fitzwilliams gave his two cents to Fox News, noting that William, 43, speaking out about Andrew's arrest is not a good idea.

Prince William

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

“The criticism that he is doing nothing comes from the totally mistaken theory that it would be a good idea that he should be responding to events as they occur. This would be a fatally flawed tactic. He has put out one statement and this was followed by a further statement from the Palace on the same day,” Fitzwilliams said.

“This also coincided with the opening day of his official visit to Saudi Arabia, which was overshadowed by the Epstein scandal. This crisis, especially if any video or film footage is found in containers owned by Epstein but reportedly not yet opened, could last for months, perhaps even years,” he continued.

Prince William Is Concerned About King Charles' Health

image of royal family
Source: MEGA

King Charles is currently suffering with cancer.

Both the Duke of Cambridge and his father, King Charles, released separate statements about the ex-prince's scandals in recent days.

But William's main concern right now is his father's health, as the 77-year-old monarch is currently suffering with cancer.

The father-of-three reportedly is worried about how Andrew's problems will affect Charles' well-being. The King was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024 following a routine prostate exam.

In December 2025, he revealed that his treatment would be scaled back in the new year, adding he was feeling better.

