Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Concerned' About Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Health as Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Rage On

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly worried about King Charles' health as the monarch continues to battle his cancer. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently didn't agree over how to deal with Charles' well-being as ex-Prince Andrew's scandals continue to mount.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Are 'Draining' for King Charles

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

According to Daily Mail, William, 43, and Kate, 44, are “very concerned” about the 77-year-old sovereign following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on February 19. The former Duke of York's problems are "draining" for Charles, who is reportedly "exhausted" over his younger brother, a source told the publication. The ex-royal was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police for allegations of misconduct in public office while he was a trade envoy.

Source: MEGA King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

"William is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King," the insider added. The source also noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves" from Andrew, 66. Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024 following a routine prostate exam. In December 2025, the King revealed that his treatment would be scaled back in the new year, adding he was feeling good.

The Royal Family Is 'Keeping Calm and Carrying On'

Source: MEGA The former Duke of York is currently being investigated for misconduct.

Amid Andrew's brief incarceration last week, other members of the royal family have continued on with their daily duties. Charles attended London Fashion Week, while the couple stopped by the BAFTAs on February 22. Royal expert Phil Dampier told HELLO! magazine on February 24 how The Firm's motto is still going strong while Randy Andy's demise continues. "It helps to show that the show is carrying on, keep calm and carry on," he said. "Never complain, never explain," Dampier noted, referencing the family's longtime philosophy.

Source: MEGA The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly wishing they could talk publicly about ex-Prince Andrew.