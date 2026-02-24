or
BREAKING NEWS
ROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Concerned' About Cancer-Stricken King Charles' Health as Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Rage On

image split of King Charles , Prince William Kate Middleton and inset of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'concerned' about King Charles' health as ex-Prince Andrew's scandals continue.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly worried about King Charles' health as the monarch continues to battle his cancer.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge apparently didn't agree over how to deal with Charles' well-being as ex-Prince Andrew's scandals continue to mount.

Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Are 'Draining' for King Charles

image of prince Andrew and princess Anne
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

According to Daily Mail, William, 43, and Kate, 44, are “very concerned” about the 77-year-old sovereign following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest on February 19.

The former Duke of York's problems are "draining" for Charles, who is reportedly "exhausted" over his younger brother, a source told the publication.

The ex-royal was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police for allegations of misconduct in public office while he was a trade envoy.

image of King Charles Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

"William is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King," the insider added.

The source also noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales "have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves" from Andrew, 66.

Charles was diagnosed with a form of cancer in 2024 following a routine prostate exam. In December 2025, the King revealed that his treatment would be scaled back in the new year, adding he was feeling good.

The Royal Family Is 'Keeping Calm and Carrying On'

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The former Duke of York is currently being investigated for misconduct.

Amid Andrew's brief incarceration last week, other members of the royal family have continued on with their daily duties.

Charles attended London Fashion Week, while the couple stopped by the BAFTAs on February 22.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told HELLO! magazine on February 24 how The Firm's motto is still going strong while Randy Andy's demise continues.

"It helps to show that the show is carrying on, keep calm and carry on," he said. "Never complain, never explain," Dampier noted, referencing the family's longtime philosophy.

image of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly wishing they could talk publicly about ex-Prince Andrew.

"The days of 'Never complain, never explain,' have clearly gone. They can't just bury their heads in the sand and say we've got nothing to say about this. They're showing that The Firm is still working, so Andrew is almost portrayed as one bad apple, so to speak," the expert explained.

While there have been calls for the family to take additional steps over Andrew, the Prince Philip: In His Own Words author noted that it's more complicated for the royals to speak out.

"The fact that he's now the subject of a police investigation means that they can't really talk about it, because obviously it's ongoing. I genuinely don't think they can comment really, while a police investigation is going on, and obviously that could take months," he said.

