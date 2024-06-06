Prince William Played a Role in Getting David Beckham Involved in King Charles' Charity Amid Soccer Star's Feud With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Beckham was admittedly enthusiastic about the new position.

"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," he said in a statement. “I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work," the cultural icon stated. “It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips.”