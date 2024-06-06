Prince William Played a Role in Getting David Beckham Involved in King Charles' Charity Amid Soccer Star's Feud With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
David Beckham is officially an ambassador of The King’s Foundation by King Charles, potentially being a conflict of interest as rumors swirl the soccer star cut ties with Prince Harry.
“The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests," a source told an outlet. “This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”
Beckham continues to keep in contact with Charles and Prince William, and a palace courtier claimed the Prince of Wales vouched for the professional athlete to get the gig.
Beckham was admittedly enthusiastic about the new position.
"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," he said in a statement. “I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."
“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work," the cultural icon stated. “It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips.”
OK! previously reported Angela Levin discussed the lack of snapshots between David, Victoria Beckham, Harry and Meghan Markle since the Sussexes left the royal fold.
"David Beckham was going to go to the Invictus Games. He was asked by Harry if he would go, and he did. But Harry wouldn't talk to him at all," the biographer alleged.
"He flew all the way to Sydney, but nothing happened," she continued. "But then the Beckhams were accused of leaking material, saying nasty things about the Sussexes, and they got very upset. And that's what made him absolutely furious."
Despite the Beckhams and Windsors' distance from the Sussexes, Levin shared that David is fond of Charles.
"King Charles loves him, they've got lots in common now. They both love having bees and making their own honey," Levin noted.
"And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about. But also he's been looking for somebody who would be help running his charity, the King's Charity," she explained. "And he's a working man who actually has come up from the bottom and actually done it all himself."
"Beckham would be marvelous at helping these people, doing all that," she concluded.
