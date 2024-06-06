OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William Played a Role in Getting David Beckham Involved in King Charles' Charity Amid Soccer Star's Feud With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

prince william played role david beckham joining king charles charity
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

David Beckham is officially an ambassador of The King’s Foundation by King Charles, potentially being a conflict of interest as rumors swirl the soccer star cut ties with Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william played role david beckham joining king charles charity
Source: MEGA

David Beckham is an ambassador for The King's Foundation.

“The King and David Beckham have really bonded over their similar interests," a source told an outlet. “This is a massive thing for him and he’s delighted. He is really passionate about his new role.”

Beckham continues to keep in contact with Charles and Prince William, and a palace courtier claimed the Prince of Wales vouched for the professional athlete to get the gig.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william played role david beckham joining king charles charity
Source: MEGA

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham often attend royal events.

Article continues below advertisement

Beckham was admittedly enthusiastic about the new position.

"I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work," he said in a statement. “I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature."

“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work," the cultural icon stated. “It was inspiring to hear from The King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william played role david beckham joining king charles charity
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported Angela Levin discussed the lack of snapshots between David, Victoria Beckham, Harry and Meghan Markle since the Sussexes left the royal fold.

"David Beckham was going to go to the Invictus Games. He was asked by Harry if he would go, and he did. But Harry wouldn't talk to him at all," the biographer alleged.

"He flew all the way to Sydney, but nothing happened," she continued. "But then the Beckhams were accused of leaking material, saying nasty things about the Sussexes, and they got very upset. And that's what made him absolutely furious."

Article continues below advertisement
prince william played role david beckham joining king charles charity
Source: MEGA

David Beckham is a celebrated figure in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the Beckhams and Windsors' distance from the Sussexes, Levin shared that David is fond of Charles.

"King Charles loves him, they've got lots in common now. They both love having bees and making their own honey," Levin noted.

"And David's moved very close to Highgrove, where the King lives, so it's very easy to talk about. But also he's been looking for somebody who would be help running his charity, the King's Charity," she explained. "And he's a working man who actually has come up from the bottom and actually done it all himself."

"Beckham would be marvelous at helping these people, doing all that," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Sources spoke to The Sun.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.