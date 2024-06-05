Sarah Ferguson Is ‘So Proud’ of Kate Middleton and King Charles for Sharing Their Cancer Battles With the World
Sarah Ferguson recently applauded Kate Middleton and King Charles for being honest about their cancer battles after taking breaks from the spotlight.
Charles returned to public duties in April, but the Princess of Wales has yet to take on forward-facing engagements.
"I am so proud of the King going to Cancer Research U.K. and becoming the royal patron, going out there and talking to all these people," Ferguson told GB News. "It gives everybody that wonderful feeling that they are being listened to, I thought it was very brave for him to do that."
"The lovely Princess Catherine doing the video was so brave, I think family unity is an extraordinary thing," she added. "I am so proud, I am sending lots of love and lots of support. We can all rally together."
In March, Kate took to Instagram to update fans on her health after rumors spread online about her whereabouts.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Following her social media post, the king applauded the princess for sharing her condition with the world.
Charles said he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did." Buckingham Palace later confirmed His Majesty was in "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law."
Charles and Queen Camilla "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," the palace said.