Grieving Prince Harry Reflects On 'Special Moments' With Late 'Granny' In Tribute For Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry has broken his silence on the passing of his grandmother.
Days after Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, her grandson, who didn't make it in time to say goodbye to Her Majesty, shared a message to the late queen, reflecting on memorable moments together.
"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," the message shared to his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell website read on Monday, September 12.
Dubbing the late queen a “globally admired and respected” leader with “unwavering grace," the father-of-two continued, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."
“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed," Harry added before concluding by thanking his grandmother and noting she and her late husband, Prince Philip, have been “reunited … in peace" following his April 2021 death.
The tribute post comes days after Harry and Meghan's website went dark, showing only a simple message mourning the late royal's death that read: "In loving memory of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022."
News of Her Majesty's death last week came hours after the palace commented on her rapidly declining health, noting she was under medical supervision in the early hours of Thursday.
Harry was rushed to Scotland to be by Her Majesty's after learning of her state, but sadly, he was still on the plane over when she passed away. Harry was not joined by his wife, as it has been reported that she was not invited to the emotional family goodbye.
Harry and Meghan will however be in attendance for the queen's funeral, having last touched down in the U.K. together in June to visit the late sovereign at her Platinum Jubilee.