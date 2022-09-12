Grieving Prince Harry Reflects On 'Special Moments' With Late 'Granny' In Tribute For Queen Elizabeth II

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen — and in mourning her loss — we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," the message shared to his and wife Meghan Markle's Archewell website read on Monday, September 12.

Dubbing the late queen a “globally admired and respected” leader with “unwavering grace," the father-of-two continued, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."