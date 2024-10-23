Princess Eugenie Rebels Against Prince William and King Charles by Maintaining Friendship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," Christopher Andersen told an outlet after it was reported the Sussexes purchased real estate in Portugal. "No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William — it's that simple.”

"Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the King's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes," Andersen continued. "Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."