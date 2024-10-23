Princess Eugenie Rebels Against Prince William and King Charles by Maintaining Friendship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie is one of the last royal family members to remain friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it could become a conflict of interest for Prince William and King Charles.
"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," Christopher Andersen told an outlet after it was reported the Sussexes purchased real estate in Portugal. "No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William — it's that simple.”
"Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the King's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes," Andersen continued. "Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Eugenie is stuck in the middle of Harry's feud with his father and brother.
"Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," a source told an outlet.
"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act," the source continued. "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."
Aside from being closer to Eugenie, Andersen speculated that the Sussexes are looking to secure a special residency status after losing various royal privileges in the U.K.
"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."
"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.
Eugenie and Harry remain close, but she has been an important figure in aiding the monarchy amid health crises. During Kate Middleton's extended medical leave, Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall all attended additional public engagements, and Eugenie pledged her allegiance to The Crown.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post.
Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.