or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Princess Eugenie
OK LogoROYALS

Princess Eugenie Rebels Against Prince William and King Charles by Maintaining Friendship With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

princess eugenie rebels against prince william king charles friendship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reportedly purchased a home in Portugal, which is where Princess Eugenie lives part-time.

By:

Oct. 23 2024, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Princess Eugenie is one of the last royal family members to remain friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it could become a conflict of interest for Prince William and King Charles.

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie rebels against prince william king charles friendship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry complained about growing up in Prince William's shadow in 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The number of people inside the royal family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing," Christopher Andersen told an outlet after it was reported the Sussexes purchased real estate in Portugal. "No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William — it's that simple.”

"Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the King's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes," Andersen continued. "Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie rebels against prince william king charles friendship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie remain close despite his feud with the royal family.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported an insider claimed Eugenie is stuck in the middle of Harry's feud with his father and brother.

"Eugenie is in a difficult spot because she's always been close to Harry, but she is extremely mindful that this relationship could rock the boat with the rest of her family," a source told an outlet.

"It's a rather precarious position for her to be in and one that requires a delicate balancing act," the source continued. "The Yorks are keen to keep on the good side of senior royals following recent events, so [Eugenie] most certainly doesn't want anything to hamper the family's recent good efforts."

MORE ON:
Princess Eugenie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie rebels against prince william king charles friendship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal fold in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from being closer to Eugenie, Andersen speculated that the Sussexes are looking to secure a special residency status after losing various royal privileges in the U.K.

"Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a royal family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain," he claimed. "Maybe in the future Eugenie, who also remains close to William and his wife, Kate Middleton, could also play the role of go-between. But any scenario like that seems an awfully long way off."

"At the moment, King Charles and, in particular, Prince William show no signs of being interested in any sort of rapprochement," Andersen claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
princess eugenie rebels against prince william king charles friendship prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Prince William rivalry continues despite the Prince of Wales acknowledging his birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

Eugenie and Harry remain close, but she has been an important figure in aiding the monarchy amid health crises. During Kate Middleton's extended medical leave, Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall all attended additional public engagements, and Eugenie pledged her allegiance to The Crown.

"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie wrote in an Instagram post.

Andersen spoke to Fox News Digital.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.