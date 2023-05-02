Prince William & Prince Harry 'Are Totally Estranged,' Relationship Is 'on Absolute Ice' Ahead of Coronation
Prince Harry and Prince William will reunite at King Charles' coronation on May 6, but it doesn't seem like they will take a moment to speak to one another.
"They are totally estranged. I do not think there will be any contact between them at the coronation. I think that their relationship right now is on absolute ice," biographer Tina Brown told LBC's Andrew Marr.
"The longer Harry dwells on what happened in his life, the more he feels resentment against William, because he feels, I think, that William was even more calculated, essentially, in making him number two, making him the spare, and feel like the spare at all times," she continued. "So, there's no contact between them, I'm told. I think Charles wants to have some kind of rapprochement. But I think it's going to take years… It never happened between George VI and the Duke of Windsor, it just got worse. Alienations tend to get worse as time goes by, rather than better."
As OK! previously reported, ever since Harry, 38, released his tell-all book, Spare, and his Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, things between him and William, 40, have taken a turn for the worse.
It seems like the brothers won't even be seated near one another. "We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind," Kinsey Schofield said in an interview. "The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."
Harry is also not staying for the concert, as he wants to rush back to son Archie for his fourth birthday.
"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation, but it will only be a fleeting visit," a source shared. "Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is staying back with Archie and their daughter, Lilibet, to avoid any drama.